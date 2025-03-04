Viewers around the globe might be hoping that the US president’s speech in front of Congress on Tuesday, themed “Renewal of the American Dream”, could give some answers on where he currently stands on Washington’s relationship NATO and how much Donald Trump plans to bend to the Kremlin’s demands, especially as far as sanctions are concerned.

But, as per its billing by the White House on Monday, they should prepare themselves for more self-congratulations on the part of the president.

On Monday, a US official and “another person familiar with the matter” told Reuters that Trump’s administration is drawing up a plan to potentially give Russia sanctions relief as part of his ongoing negotiations with Ukraine and Russia.

Reuters’ sources said that White House has asked the State and Treasury departments to draft a list of sanctions that could be eased for American diplomats to discuss with Russian representatives in the coming days as part of the administration’s talks with Moscow on improving bilateral relations.

Those offices are now drawing up a proposal for lifting sanctions on select entities and individuals, including some Russian oligarchs, according to the sources.

It is unclear whether Trump will announce those proposals in the speech, but foreign policy is listed prominently on the agenda.

“The president’s plan for peace around the globe” was one of four topics to be covered in his speech at 9 p.m. Washington time on Tuesday, the administration leaked exclusively to Trump-loyal Fox News Digital.

The theme of the address is the “Renewal of the American Dream” where he will expound upon his “accomplishments thus far at home and abroad” and will also feature sections on “what the Trump administration has done for the economy” and “the president’s renewed push for Congress to pass additional funding for border security,” the outlet dutifully relayed.

So far, Trump’s press conferences, and those of his cabinet and staff, have been nothing short of infomercials for the administration’s alleged wins over the past six weeks and claims of the prior administration’s shortcomings.

His top cheerleader, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, effervescently told Fox News Digital that the address is going to be “must-see TV”, going on to effuse that “President Trump has accomplished more in one month than any president in four years, and the renewal of the American Dream is well underway,” Leavitt said.

And that’s not all.

“In his joint address to Congress, President Trump will celebrate his extraordinarily successful first month in office while outlining his bold, ambitious and commonsense vision for the future,” she exclaimed.

Already, a number of Democratic leaders have opted out of being a captive audience to another self-aggrandizing speech. Axios reported on Monday that Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) one of the most senior Democrats in the Senate, and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) will skip the address. Wyden said he will host an online town hall instead.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will both attend, but have suggested that legislators bring guests who have been negatively affected by the administration, for example, any of the hundreds of thousands of employees who have been fired in Trump’s indiscriminate purges of federal agencies.

“We ask that House Democrats attending the Joint Address bring a guest who has been harmed by the Trump administration’s early actions,” the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee (DPCC) told congressional offices in a memo obtained by Axios.