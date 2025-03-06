Russia should consider mobilizing several million men for a war against Europe, Apti Alaudinov, commander of the “Akhmat” special forces unit, said in his Telegram channel on Thursday. 

The volunteer unit “Akhmat” was formed in the Chechen Republic under the leadership of its head, Ramzan Kadyrov, at the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine to participate in combat.

In a video address, Alaudinov stated that if necessary, a general mobilization should be announced, and a Russian army of at least a few million troops should be created in order to, as he put it, place the Kremlin’s enemies in a hopeless position, as reported by The Moscow Times.

Alaudinov said that the war against Ukraine could enter a new phase in which all types of weaponry would be used, leading to the Kremlin’s ultimate goal – a final victory over Europe and the collapse of NATO.

“The time has come: Either NATO will fall apart, and we will finish off Europe, or they will stop and agree to any conditions just to make peace with us,” he said.

Alaudinov said that in the event of a confrontation with Russia, Europe and most European countries will cease to exist as independent players: “United Europe has already done everything it could,” and Russia will achieve victory under any circumstances.

He dismissed the potential formation of European military forces, stating that even if Europe gathers 20,000–30,000 troops, they would be no better than the Ukrainians that Russia has already been fighting.

Russia Calls French Nuclear Comments a ‘Threat’
France’s Macron said he would open a debate on extending France’s nuclear deterrent,  following a phone conversation with Germany’s likely next chancellor, Friedrich Merz.

Alaudinov emphasized that Russia cannot be defeated on the battlefield and added that Ukrainians are “spiritually stronger than all the armies of the world combined.”

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that Russia poses a threat to France and Europe in an address to the nation. He also announced the launch of discussions on the potential use of France’s nuclear deterrence capabilities to protect its allies.

Macron said that the French population was “legitimately worried” about the start of a “new era” after Trump began his second stint in the White House by reversing US policy on Ukraine and risking a historic rupture with Europe.

Zelensky thanked Macron for his peace efforts after the latter’s Wednesday national address on bolstering European defense and potentially deploying troops to Ukraine.

He also thanked Macron for his “clear vision” after the French leader cautioned Europe of the threat posed by Russia and called for a fair peace agreement on Ukraine in his national address. 

“Peace must be real, not just a word – it cannot mean Ukraine’s capitulation or collapse,” Zelensky said in his X update on Thursday morning.

Kateryna Zakharchenko
