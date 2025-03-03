[Updated at 13:45]: The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) has announced the opening of criminal proceedings into the deaths and injuries of Ukrainian servicemen following a Russian missile strike on a training ground in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

“Investigative actions are currently underway to clarify all details of the incident. A special joint team of law enforcement officers has been dispatched to the scene,” the DBR’s statement said.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (negligent attitude towards military service during martial law or in combat conditions).

Additionally, the Dnipro Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense of the Eastern Region has launched separate criminal proceedings under Part 3 of Article 110 (deliberate actions aimed at changing the borders of Ukraine, resulting in loss of life or other grave consequences).

The 157th Separate Mechanized Brigade was formed in the spring of 2024 and began combat operations in November, with some units deployed as early as September. By late 2024, the brigade fought near Kurakhove, and by the end of December, some units were also stationed near Pokrovsk.

According to Ukrainian media reports, brigade soldiers had previously raised concerns about poor training, “management chaos,” and recruits being sent directly to assault units with inadequate preparation.

The Suspilne media outlet, citing sources, reports that one of the regional hospitals in the Dnipropetrovsk region is currently treating a large number of wounded following the attack.

A volunteer assisting local hospitals confirmed the severity of the situation, stating that he had been collecting aid for medical facilities and that relatives of servicemen had contacted him for help in locating those who could not be reached.

Serhiy, the head of the medical service at one of the hospitals in the region, confirmed that wounded servicemen had been admitted and that their conditions had been stabilized.

“On March 1, in the afternoon, a large number of wounded servicemen were brought in. All had sustained mine-blast injuries with shrapnel wounds affecting various parts of the body, including the head, limbs, abdomen, and chest,” he said.

According to him, most of the wounded have now been stabilized, but some are still awaiting further surgical interventions.

Russian forces executed a missile strike on a Ukrainian military training base – reportedly killing 150 Ukrainian soldiers and 30 Foreign instructors, prompting a full-scale investigation by counterintelligence officials.

Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Mykhailo Drapaty, described the incident as a “terrible consequence of an enemy strike” in a statement on Telegram.

Reports initially circulated in the media about a Russian missile strike on the Novomoskovsk training ground in the Dnipropetrovsk region on March 1, where soldiers of the 157th Separate Mechanized Brigade were reportedly stationed.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed it had targeted the site using an Iskander-M “operational-tactical” missile system, writing “As a result of the strike, up to 150 Ukrainian nationals were killed, [and] up to 30 foreign instructors.”

However, Ukrainian military officials did not immediately confirm the attack or provide details on casualties.

Drapaty acknowledged the strike on Monday, March 3, emphasizing the need for swift investigation and analysis, accountability, and updated security standards.

“War requires quick decisions, responsibility, and new security standards – otherwise, we lose more than we have,” he wrote.

While he did not disclose the exact location of the attack or casualty figures, he said that an investigation was underway and that he was personally monitoring every step of the process.

“I waited for the initial data to avoid speculation, but now I must warn: everyone responsible – whether through action or inaction – will be held accountable,” Drapatiy wrote. “No one will hide behind explanations or formal reports.”

According to him, an independent investigation has already been launched, involving military counterintelligence, to ensure that no detail is overlooked and those responsible face consequences.

“I will demand the strictest punishment,” he wrote. “Those who negligently and bureaucratically fulfill their duties in wartime, those who burden the military with outdated procedures at the expense of safety, and those who seek authority not on the battlefield but by mistreating subordinates – all of them disgrace the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).”

The Ukrainian Ground Forces confirmed the attack in an official statement, saying:

“On March 1, one of the Ground Forces units became the target of an enemy missile strike. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded.”

“The command and personnel of the Ground Forces of the AFU express their deep condolences to the relatives and friends of the servicemen who died as a result of this missile strike.”

The statement also warned that Russia was conducting not only missile strikes but also information and psychological warfare.

“We urge all citizens and media representatives not to fall for enemy manipulation and to refrain from spreading unverified information,” the statement read.