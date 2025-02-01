U.S. officials announced on Friday that they had closed the flight path along the Potomac River that an Army helicopter had been using when it collided with a passenger jet. The corridor was designed to keep helicopters below plane traffic near Reagan National Airport, where nearby close calls between helicopters and planes have been reported in recent years. As divers pulled bodies from the Potomac, investigators sought to determine whether the UH-60 Black Hawk had been flying outside of its designated path, a well as whether a late-night staffing at the airport’s air traffic control tower, described as “not normal” in a preliminary Federal Aviation Administration report, played a role. The collision killed 67 people, making it the deadliest U.S. air crash in 20 years. By Friday afternoon, divers plumbing the dark depths of the icy Potomac had recovered at least 41 bodies. Of those remains, 28 had been identified and 18 family members notified. The divers are facing difficult conditions — cold rain and wind gusts of up to 24 miles per hour - NYT

Hamas hands over three Israeli hostages as part of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas that began on 19 January. Yarden Bibas, 34, and Ofer Kalderon, 53, were released in a ceremony in southern Gaza, US-Israeli citizen Keith Siegel, 65, has been freed in a separate ceremony in Gaza City. It is the fourth release of hostages since the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas began on 19 January. In Tel Aviv, BBC’s Alice Cuddy says the orderly scenes are in “stark contrast” to the chaotic handover on Thursday. Israel will later release more than 180 Palestinians who have been held in Israeli prisons

A Russian missile attack struck a five-star hotel in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa on Friday evening, wounding two women, officials said. The eastern city of Poltava was also badly struck overnight, with a missile pulverising an apartment block and killing three. In Odesa, photos show major damage to the Bristol Hotel’s ornate facade and interior, including a grand staircase. Odesa’s historic center is on UNESCO’s World Heritage List. (UNESCO posted on its instagram page that its chief, Audrey Azoulay, is currently visiting Ukraine ahead of the third anniversary of the start of Russia’s full scale invasion). A large crater could be seen in front of the hotel entrance. Russian military bloggers alleged that foreign military specialists were staying in the hotel - while an unverified Ukrainian social media post alleged that Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, was at the hotel at the time meeting with UK and French counterparts. An ICRC and EU vehicles were parked in front. Local business, both small and large, were also damaged over a wide area surrounding the hotel

Donald Trump said Friday he would place 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico and 10% tariffs on goods from China effective Saturday, raising the specter of swift price increases for U.S. consumers even though he suggested he would try to blunt the impact on oil imports. Trump had been threatening the tariffs to ensure greater cooperation from the countries on stopping illegal immigration and the smuggling of chemicals used for fentanyl, but he has also pledged to use tariffs to boost domestic manufacturing and raise revenues for the federal government. “Starting tomorrow, those tariffs will be in place,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters earlier Friday. “These are promises made and promises kept by the president.” Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office later, Trump said there was nothing the three countries could do to prevent the tariffs from going into force Saturday - AP

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has issued a historic and impassioned plea for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi, imprisoned by the brutal dictatorship in Myanmar. In a major intervention, he has for the first time made a direct appeal to the military junta to free her and give the country’s people “the peace and democracy they deserve”. On the fourth anniversary of the 1 February coup that saw her jailed, he said the democracy campaigner has been detained on “political charges” and added: “We have not forgotten”. It is the first call for her freedom from a serving cabinet minister since she was sentenced and follows the recent release of an Independent TV documentary Cancelled: The Rise and Fall of Aung San Suu Kyi. - Independent

The M23 rebel group’s assault on the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s eastern city of Goma has increased dangers for Congolese journalists, who for years have navigated intimidation and attacks from government and armed groups in the country’s restive, mineral-rich east. Advances by the M23, which United Nations experts say is supported by the Rwandan military — charges Rwanda has denied — in combat against DRC government forces, have intensified authorities’ efforts to control reporting about the conflict. “The escalation of the long-running conflict in eastern DRC has worsened already harsh conditions for journalists trying to cover the conflict. All parties must prioritize the safety of journalists,” said Angela Quintal, head of CPJ’s Africa program. “Sadly, we are seeing death threats against journalists and Congolese authorities pursuing a strategy of censorship similar to that used by other governments to stifle public interest reporting of wars and security concerns. DRC ministers have accused journalists of supporting terrorism for reporting on rebel advances, suspended the Qatari-based Al Jazeera, withdrawn accreditation for the broadcaster’s reporters, and threatened to suspend other media outlets. At the same time, journalists in Goma have told CPJ they are concerned for their safety; at least three reporters have received threatening messages. Rights groups have warned that civilians are at heightened risk of violence and called for their protection.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is stepping in to defend Punxsutawney Phil after PETA called to replace the beloved animal—and Groundhog Day icon—with a vegan cake. Last week, the group wrote to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club and asked that Phil be retired from his high-stakes gig—if he sees his shadow upon leaving his burrow, winter will continue for a few more weeks. If he doesn’t, spring comes early. Their solution to the Feb. 2 event, and to give Phil a break from his weather-predicting pressure? A gender reveal cake, except for the seasons: Blue for six more weeks of winter, or pink for early spring. Shapiro: had four words for the animal rights activists, however: “Come and take it.” (But really, please do not attempt to steal Punxsatawney Phil.) The tradition of Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania has been taking place since the 1880s; the event draws thousands of visitors and news agencies every year to how Phil’s feeling. Last year, PETA offered a giant gold coin to the club—to flip in a spring/summer coin toss—instead of using Phil - Daily Beast

This Briefing is reprinted with the author’s permission. Please find the original here.