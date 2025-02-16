  • On 13 February 2025, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that Russian forces had taken control of Vodyane Druhe, a village situated on the H-32 Highway between Kostiantynivka and Myrnohrad, a key logistics route east of the city of Pokrovsk. Fighting has continued in this area with Ukrainian forces likely repelling most of the Russian attacks.
  • To the west of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian forces are counterattacking near Kotlyne on the T-04-06 highway, and at Pischane, with both villages fiercely contested. Ukrainian forces are likely attempting to hinder Russian progress in securing the main supply route towards Udachne, 12km southwest of Pokrovsk.
  • The attempted encirclement of Pokrovsk alongside efforts to cut off Ukrainian logistics lines along the front line remains a priority for Russian offensive activity. This focus is reflected in high casualty rates in the area. On 11 February 2025, Ukraine’s Khortytsia Group of Forces spokesperson stated that Russian casualties on the Pokrovsk axis in January 2025 were 7,000 killed and 15,000 wounded or missing.
