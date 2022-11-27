The Welsh Government formally recognized the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor outside Welsh Government offices in Cardiff, the capital of Wales, on Nov. 26.

Wrests and sheafs of wheat were laid by Wales First minister, the Rt Hon Mark Drakeford, Social Justice minister Jane Hutt, Counsel General of Wales, Mick Antoniw, the leader of Welsh local Government Andrew Morgan and Welsh Archbishop of Cardiff Mark O’Toole and Father Mykhailo of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church who led a Panakhida (memorial service).

could be interesting for you:

King Charles III was represented by His Majesty’s Deputy Lieutenant Commander Peter Machin. The Ukrainian embassy was represented by Denys Demchenko.

First Ministe of Wales, Mark B. Drakeford.

The ceremony concluded with the Welsh and Ukrainian national anthems. Mick Antoniw, himself of Ukrainian origin, said: “This is the first official recognition by the Welsh Government of the genocide of Ukrainians during the Holodomor and he confirmed that Wales stood firmly with Ukraine in its fight for freedom.”

Mick Antoniw, on left ,with with Andrew Morgan CBE, Leader of the Welsh Local Government Association.

Antoniw wrote on his Facebook page: “This awful crime against humanity was exposed by Welsh journalist Gareth Jones in 1933. A good starting to point to learn more about the Holodomor, and Gareth Jones’ involvement, is the film ‘Mr. Jones’ starring James Norton, available on various streaming platforms.”

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 15 US
3 minutes ago
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 15
By Kyiv Post
Russia Says Shot Down Numerous Drones in Border Regions Russia
6 minutes ago
Russia Says Shot Down Numerous Drones in Border Regions
By AFP
Kyiv School Denies Two Children Entry to Bomb Shelter With Their Dog Kyiv
34 minutes ago
Kyiv School Denies Two Children Entry to Bomb Shelter With Their Dog
By Julia Struck
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Germany and Canada Allocate EUR15 mln and CAD30 mln for Grain From Ukraine Program
Next » Support for Ukraine Discussed in UK House of Lords