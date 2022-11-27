The Welsh Government formally recognized the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor outside Welsh Government offices in Cardiff, the capital of Wales, on Nov. 26.
Wrests and sheafs of wheat were laid by Wales First minister, the Rt Hon Mark Drakeford, Social Justice minister Jane Hutt, Counsel General of Wales, Mick Antoniw, the leader of Welsh local Government Andrew Morgan and Welsh Archbishop of Cardiff Mark O’Toole and Father Mykhailo of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church who led a Panakhida (memorial service).
King Charles III was represented by His Majesty’s Deputy Lieutenant Commander Peter Machin. The Ukrainian embassy was represented by Denys Demchenko.
The ceremony concluded with the Welsh and Ukrainian national anthems. Mick Antoniw, himself of Ukrainian origin, said: “This is the first official recognition by the Welsh Government of the genocide of Ukrainians during the Holodomor and he confirmed that Wales stood firmly with Ukraine in its fight for freedom.”
Antoniw wrote on his Facebook page: “This awful crime against humanity was exposed by Welsh journalist Gareth Jones in 1933. A good starting to point to learn more about the Holodomor, and Gareth Jones’ involvement, is the film ‘Mr. Jones’ starring James Norton, available on various streaming platforms.”
