The Welsh Government formally recognized the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor outside Welsh Government offices in Cardiff, the capital of Wales, on Nov. 26.

Wrests and sheafs of wheat were laid by Wales First minister, the Rt Hon Mark Drakeford, Social Justice minister Jane Hutt, Counsel General of Wales, Mick Antoniw, the leader of Welsh local Government Andrew Morgan and Welsh Archbishop of Cardiff Mark O’Toole and Father Mykhailo of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church who led a Panakhida (memorial service).

King Charles III was represented by His Majesty’s Deputy Lieutenant Commander Peter Machin. The Ukrainian embassy was represented by Denys Demchenko.