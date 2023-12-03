Latest
Dec. 3, 2023
The catastrophe of the Holodomor harbors deep lessons about science and freedom that conflict with Marxism’s ideas that human history is driven by absolute rules just as physics is.
Nov. 26, 2023
In the early 1930s, with famine raging in the USSR, one UK journalist on the ground tried to tell the world. He was drowned out by Socialism groupies. Most of his colleagues were idiots, he writes.
Nov. 25, 2023
Lesia Hasydzhak, director of the National Holodomor Museum, in an interview for Kyiv Post, talks about the history of the man-made famine and genocide of the Ukrainian people under Stalin.
Nov. 25, 2023
On the 90th anniversary of the artificial famine in Ukraine, some bitter solace can be gleaned from the ever-growing international consensus recognizing the crime as a willful act of genocide.
Nov. 25, 2023
This film is based on a Canadian reporter's unauthorised truth-telling trip through the starving Soviet heartland. It's interwoven with the story of a Ukrainian prisoner of war from Russia's invasion.
Nov. 25, 2023
Address of the President of Ukraine on the Occasion of the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Holodomors
Ukrainian President said it was "impossible" to forgive the crimes of genocide during a famine that took place under the rule of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.
Nov. 25, 2023
Today, Ukraine pays homage to those who suffered during the Holodomor of 1932-1933, as well as the mass artificial famines of 1921-1923 and 1946-1947.
Nov. 24, 2023
Reports suggest that Putin is attempting to follow Stalin’s example of solving his Ukrainian “problem” by starving its people confirming the thesis that 21st century “Ruscism” is as bad as Communism.
Nov. 23, 2023
Ukraine’s UN Representative drew a parallel between the Russian blockade of Ukrainian grain export and Holodomor, with 45 countries signing a declaration of solidarity that honors the famine victims.
Nov. 21, 2023
In Stalin's push to enforce collectivism and suppress Ukrainian nationalism, millions of lives were lost in the Holodomor, the man-made famine which decimated Ukraine between 1932 and 1933.
Nov. 1, 2023
Remembrance events are planned Ukraine-wide to honor victims of Holodomor, the Stalin-organized famine that killed millions in 1932-1933.
Oct. 27, 2023
Cabo Verde is ready to recognize Holodomor as genocide, says Ukraine’s delegation to Angola, sent there to raise awareness of Russia’s war in Ukraine and voice commitment to food security in Africa.
Oct. 26, 2023
The Welsh parliament’s recognition of the Holodomor as an act of genocide is the latest in a series of similar moves by parliaments worldwide ahead of the tragedy’s 90th anniversary.
Jul. 16, 2023
How we remember the past shapes how we will live the future. Ukraine’s monuments have undergone as turbulent a history as its people. What can be expected after victory?
Nov. 27, 2022
Nov. 26, 2022
