Holodomor
Dec. 3, 2023
OPINION: Science, Socialism, and Holodomor – Lessons Not to be Ignored
The catastrophe of the Holodomor harbors deep lessons about science and freedom that conflict with Marxism’s ideas that human history is driven by absolute rules just as physics is.
By Charles Cockell
Holodomor
Nov. 26, 2023
Book Review: Winter in Moscow, by Malcom Muggeridge
In the early 1930s, with famine raging in the USSR, one UK journalist on the ground tried to tell the world. He was drowned out by Socialism groupies. Most of his colleagues were idiots, he writes.
By Stefan Korshak
Holodomor
Nov. 25, 2023
Holodomor Museum Director Speaks About How Unpunished Crimes of The Past Led to War Today
Lesia Hasydzhak, director of the National Holodomor Museum, in an interview for Kyiv Post, talks about the history of the man-made famine and genocide of the Ukrainian people under Stalin.
By Kyiv Post
Holodomor
Nov. 25, 2023
OPINION: Holodomor in Perspective 90 Years On
On the 90th anniversary of the artificial famine in Ukraine, some bitter solace can be gleaned from the ever-growing international consensus recognizing the crime as a willful act of genocide.
By Bohdan Nahaylo
Holodomor
Nov. 25, 2023
Hunger for Truth
This film is based on a Canadian reporter's unauthorised truth-telling trip through the starving Soviet heartland. It's interwoven with the story of a Ukrainian prisoner of war from Russia's invasion.
By Kyiv Post
Zelensky
Nov. 25, 2023
Address of the President of Ukraine on the Occasion of the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Holodomors
Ukrainian President said it was "impossible" to forgive the crimes of genocide during a famine that took place under the rule of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine
Nov. 25, 2023
Light a Candle in Remembrance of Holodomor Victims
Today, Ukraine pays homage to those who suffered during the Holodomor of 1932-1933, as well as the mass artificial famines of 1921-1923 and 1946-1947.
By Kyiv Post
Putin
Nov. 24, 2023
OPINION: Famine as a Weapon Against Ukrainians – Under Stalin and Now Putin
Reports suggest that Putin is attempting to follow Stalin’s example of solving his Ukrainian “problem” by starving its people confirming the thesis that 21st century “Ruscism” is as bad as Communism.
By Roman Kabachiy
Ukraine
Nov. 23, 2023
UN Member States Sign Declaration to Honor the Victims of Holodomor
Ukraine’s UN Representative drew a parallel between the Russian blockade of Ukrainian grain export and Holodomor, with 45 countries signing a declaration of solidarity that honors the famine victims.
By Leo Chiu
Holodomor
Nov. 21, 2023
Facts About the Holodomor | Lubomyr Luciuk on TVP World
In Stalin's push to enforce collectivism and suppress Ukrainian nationalism, millions of lives were lost in the Holodomor, the man-made famine which decimated Ukraine between 1932 and 1933.
By TVP World
Ukraine
Nov. 1, 2023
Ukraine Remembers Holodomor Famine Deaths on 90th Anniversary
Remembrance events are planned Ukraine-wide to honor victims of Holodomor, the Stalin-organized famine that killed millions in 1932-1933.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine
Oct. 27, 2023
First African Nation ‘Ready to Recognize Holodomor,’ Says Ukraine’s Delegation to Africa
Cabo Verde is ready to recognize Holodomor as genocide, says Ukraine’s delegation to Angola, sent there to raise awareness of Russia’s war in Ukraine and voice commitment to food security in Africa.
By Leo Chiu, Viktoriia Stepanenko
Ukraine
Oct. 26, 2023
Welsh Parliament Recognizes Holodomor as an Act of Genocide
The Welsh parliament’s recognition of the Holodomor as an act of genocide is the latest in a series of similar moves by parliaments worldwide ahead of the tragedy’s 90th anniversary.
By Leo Chiu
Ukraine
Jul. 16, 2023
OPINION: The Things We Remember
How we remember the past shapes how we will live the future. Ukraine’s monuments have undergone as turbulent a history as its people. What can be expected after victory?
By Chris Hennemeyer
Holodomor
Nov. 27, 2022
Welsh Government Commemorates Victims of Holodomor
The Welsh Government formally recognized the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor outside Welsh Government offices in Cardiff, the capital of Wales, on Nov. 26. Wrests and sheafs of wheat were laid by Wa
By Kyiv Post
US
Nov. 26, 2022
Biden: We Pay Tribute to Holodomor Victims, Honor Brave Ukrainian People
On the anniversary of the Holodomor, U.S. President Joe Biden said that the United States honors the memory of all those who died in this senseless tragedy and pays tribute to the resilience of the Uk
By Interfax-Ukraine