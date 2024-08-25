On Aug. 24, Ukrainians around the world joined together to celebrate Independence Day, an occasion full of symbolism and powerful meaning. In the shadow of the ongoing war, this year's celebration is not only a celebration of patriotism but, above all, a defiant sign that the Ukrainian people have the right to exist as a free and sovereign nation. The proudly hoisted blue and yellow flag symbolizes not only Ukraine's national identity but also the unbeatable spirit of the people who refuse to give in to tyranny.

Ukrainians' struggle to preserve their state and their independence is closely linked to the principles of freedom and independence. Since the start of Russian aggression in 2014, leading to the full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine has stood as a barrier to authoritarianism. This war is not only a fight for territorial integrity but also a fight to preserve Ukrainian national identity, which has been under attack for centuries.

The determination of the Ukrainian people is as much about securing their future as it is about honoring their past. From the Holodomor (Great Famine) to the suppression of Ukrainian culture and language, Russia has repeatedly tried to erase Ukraine's distinctiveness. However, despite this oppression, Ukraine has not only survived but thrived, carving out a place for itself in the world as a sovereign nation with its own rich cultural heritage and democratic values.

As Ukrainian resistance continues to stall the Russian advance, Russian President Vladimir Putin's political end seems increasingly inevitable. His grand strategy of restoring the Russian empire by using brute force has backfired, exposing the Kremlin's vulnerability and increasing global support for Ukraine. Moscow's expected quick victory has become a protracted and costly nightmare for Russia due to the resilience of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and strategic missteps by the Russian military.

Recent events underscore this. In a symbolic blow to Putin, two of his key allies, Iran and Belarus, have congratulated Ukraine on its Independence Day. This seemingly insignificant gesture signals a potential rift in the support Russia counts on from its closest partners. Iran and Belarus recognizing Ukraine's sovereignty in this way represents a subtle but significant rejection of Putin's narrative regarding Ukrainian illegitimacy. It suggests that, even among Russia's allies, there is a growing realization that Putin's war is not only failing but is becoming increasingly untenable. The visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kyiv should also be mentioned in this context.

Ending the unholy alliance

Ukraine's recent decision to ban the Russian Orthodox Church inside its borders is a decisive step towards eliminating one of Putin's most destructive threads of influence. The Russian Orthodox Church has long been the Kremlin's tool, used to influence and control the Ukrainian population and spread a version of history that served Russian imperial ambitions. Joesph Stalin used the church to take over religious authority, and it has since served as a recruitment center for corrupt services, an accomplice in destructive activities, and a stronghold of ultra-nationalism justifying Russia's aggression.

The Ukrainian parliament's move to end this relationship is not only a blow to Putin's soft power but also a return to intellectual and cultural autonomy. Moscow cannot dictate Ukraine's future, and the church, like the state, must be free from foreign domination. The ban on the Russian Church in Ukraine serves as a stark reminder that the Ukrainian people are fighting the war not only on the battlefield but also in their hearts and minds.

The role of the Russian patriarch Kirill in the ongoing conflict should not be underestimated either. From the start of the war, Kirill has been a vocal supporter of Putin, portraying the invasion as a holy war against the West and a defense of traditional values. His sermons incited violence, called for an escalation of the war, and provided a moral justification for the atrocities committed by the Russian armed forces. Kirill not only violated Christian spiritual principles, but he also made the church compliant with the war crimes committed in Ukraine.

Kirill's complicity in the war is a stark reminder of the dangers of religious nationalism, where the church becomes the voice of state propaganda. By supporting Putin's war, Kirill lost all moral authority and instead became complicit in the suffering of the Ukrainian people. Ukraine's decision to ban the Russian Orthodox Church inside its borders is therefore a necessary step to break this unholy alliance and ensure that religion serves as a force for peace, not war.

Pursuit of a just peace

Throughout the conflict, the Ukrainian people have consistently rejected any idea of peace that is equal to surrender. They understand that Moscow's imposed peace would not be genuine but rather an introduction to further subjugation. When Pope Francis, in his well-intentioned but ultimately misguided attempt at diplomacy last year, suggested that Ukraine should consider a peace deal, he was actually asking them to raise the white flag. The response from Kyiv was swift and unequivocal: Ukraine has never had a white flag, only blue and yellow, the colors of its freedom and unwavering determination to resist.

This rejection of a false peace reflects a deep understanding of what is at stake. Ukrainians know that any compromise with Putin would only encourage him and lead to further aggression. They have seen firsthand the consequences of reconciliation, both in their own history and in the wider European context. For Ukraine, a just peace that upholds its sovereignty and is not dictated by the aggressor is the only acceptable peace.

But Ukraine's victory is not just about regaining lost territory. It's about the triumph of democracy over autocracy and freedom over oppression. The courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people have already drawn the admiration of the entire democratic world. From the streets of Kyiv to the halls of international institutions, Ukraine's fight for survival has inspired a global movement in defense of freedom.

The world has witnessed the horrors caused by Putin's regime, but it has also seen the incredible strength of the Ukrainian people. Their bravery has not only brought support to their cause but also revitalized the values of freedom and democracy that underpin the international order. Ukraine's struggle serves as a reminder that these values are not abstract ideals, but that they are worth fighting for, even if the price is high.

As Ukraine marches towards victory, it is worth reflecting on the words of the great French philosopher Voltaire, who once said: “The longer we dwell on our misfortune, the greater is their power to harm us.” Such words resonate deeply with the Ukrainian struggle. Despite the immeasurable suffering and loss, Ukraine has refused to be defined by its misfortune. Instead, it has chosen to rise above it and fight for a future free from the shadow of Russia's tyranny.

