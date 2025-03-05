President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine on Tuesday offered a course of action that he said could end the war, while trying to assure the Trump administration that his government was dedicated to peace. “Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be,” Mr. Zelensky wrote on X. “It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right.” The Ukrainian leader said he was ready to release Russian prisoners of war, stop long-range drone and missile strikes aimed at Russian targets, and declare a truce at sea immediately — moves that he said would help establish a pathway to peace. Only, however, “if Russia will do the same,” he added. In his post, Mr. Zelensky offered effusive praise for American support, noting specifically “the moment when things changed when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins.” “We are grateful for this,” he wrote. “Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer,” he added. “My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts.”

Instant analysis: Volodymyr Zelensky did what he had to do for Donald Trump and the US-Ukraine relationship: bend over backwards for the American president. However, the temporary suspension of U.S. military aid to Ukraine is still on. Mr Trump continues to praise Russia, but said “no one wants peace more than the Ukrainians.” What he doesn’t realize is that no one doesn’t want peace more than the Russians. It’s Vladimir Putin who’s being disrespectful of Mr Trump by escalating the war: overnight Ukrainians endured one of the most violent nights since the war began - with almost 200 drones and a handful of ballistic missiles targeting Ukrainian cities - including Odesa, Kyiv, Dnipro and Kharkiv.

UK prime minister Keir Starmer reportedly persuaded Zelensky to “swallow his pride and offer an olive branch to his US counterpart. The UK defence secretary is flying to Washington for a meeting with his US counterpart on Thursday - Ukraine is expected to be top of the agenda. Also, according to British media, Starmer had also spoken to Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron. Germany, Australia and Ireland have reportedly stepped forward to offer support to a possible peacekeeping to Ukraine.