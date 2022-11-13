Anonymous British graffiti artist Banksy has unveiled a new mural on the side of a war-damaged building in Ukraine.

On Nov. 11, the award-winning artist posted his latest work on Instagram, depicting a gymnast balancing on a damaged building. The mural is located in Borodyanka, north-west of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

Borodyanka was one of the hardest hit towns in the early days of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Instagram post, simply titled “Borodyanka, Ukraine”, has already attracted more than 1.4 million likes and some 15,000 comments. One person responding to the post said:

“Thank you for inspiring people with your work and reminding [them] that war is not over and many people, including children, are struggling for freedom.”