Latest

UK Group Calls on Government to Designate Russia as State Sponsor of Terrorism
Ukraine
Jan. 26, 12:52
UK Group Calls on Government to Designate Russia as State Sponsor of Terrorism
The UK Friends of Ukraine group has launched a petition that called on the UK government to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, which could be the first G7 nation to do so.
By Kyiv Post
EXPLAINED: The UK-Ukraine Security Agreement – What Happens Now?
Ukraine
Jan. 24, 18:00
EXPLAINED: The UK-Ukraine Security Agreement – What Happens Now?
Kyiv Post looks at the document intended to “end forever Russia’s unprovoked attacks on Ukraine,” what it really means for both parties and what comes next.
By Anya Korzun
Britons Should be Prepared to Fight a Land War: Army Chief
UK
Jan. 24, 17:01
Britons Should be Prepared to Fight a Land War: Army Chief
Sanders, who steps down later this year, said the UK could not rely on its navy and air power, arguing that "we must be able to credibly fight and win wars on land".
By AFP
Why the 'Watershed' UK–Ukraine Security Agreement Is a Game-Changer in-depth
Ukraine
Jan. 22, 11:12
Why the 'Watershed' UK–Ukraine Security Agreement Is a Game-Changer
A British official told Kyiv Post that the UK “goes fast and goes first” when it comes to Ukraine, and more than 30 other countries are set to follow.
By Chris York, Maryna Shashkova
UK Announces Biggest Military Deployment to NATO Exercises in Decades
Europe
Jan. 15, 14:30
UK Announces Biggest Military Deployment to NATO Exercises in Decades
The UK contingent will include fighter jets and surveillance aircraft, the navy's most advanced warships and submarines, and a full range of army capabilities, including special operations forces.
By AFP
Sunak, in Kyiv, Unveils ‘Unprecedented’ Aid Package for Ukraine
Ukraine
Jan. 12, 17:00
Sunak, in Kyiv, Unveils ‘Unprecedented’ Aid Package for Ukraine
The aid includes the “single largest package of drones given to Ukraine by any nation.”
By AFP
EXPLAINED: Why the US and UK Just Launched Airstrikes In Yemen
US
Jan. 12, 08:58
EXPLAINED: Why the US and UK Just Launched Airstrikes In Yemen
Twelve nations led by the United States warned the Houthis on Jan. 3 of “consequences” unless they immediately stopped attacks on commercial vessels.
By AFP
Visa Free Entry to Ukraine for British Citizens Extended for Another Year
Ukraine
Jan. 11, 12:57
Visa Free Entry to Ukraine for British Citizens Extended for Another Year
The visa-free entry for British citizens has been extended for another year until Jan. 30, 2025, so they can enter Ukraine without a visa for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.
By Leo Chiu
Featured
Why the 'Watershed' UK–Ukraine Security Agreement Is a Game-Changer

Why the 'Watershed' UK–Ukraine Security Agreement Is a Game-Changer

EXPLAINED: Why the US and UK Just Launched Airstrikes In Yemen

EXPLAINED: Why the US and UK Just Launched Airstrikes In Yemen

‘Total Nonsense’ – Boris Johnson Denies Accusations of Sabotaging Ukraine Peace Deal

‘Total Nonsense’ – Boris Johnson Denies Accusations of Sabotaging Ukraine Peace Deal

‘Total Nonsense’ – Boris Johnson Denies Accusations of Sabotaging Ukraine Peace Deal
War in Ukraine
Jan. 11, 09:41
‘Total Nonsense’ – Boris Johnson Denies Accusations of Sabotaging Ukraine Peace Deal
Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine took place during the early stages of the full-scale war, with negotiations held in Belarus and Turkey.
By Alisa Orlova
Turkey Blocks UK Minehunter Ships Intended for Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Jan. 3, 13:05
Turkey Blocks UK Minehunter Ships Intended for Ukraine
NATO member Turkey Preventing NATO partner UK from delivering minehunters to Ukraine.
By Euractiv
Appeasement Does Not Pay EXCLUSIVE
US
Jan. 2, 10:54
OPINION: Appeasement Does Not Pay
Has the West learned nothing from the mistakes of the 1930s?
By George Monastiriakos
David Cameron Pledges to at Least Sustain Current Levels of UK Military Aid to Ukraine
Ukraine
Dec. 24, 2023
David Cameron Pledges to at Least Sustain Current Levels of UK Military Aid to Ukraine
Last week Cameron said the UK will support Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion “for as long as it takes.”
By Kyiv Post
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 21
US
Dec. 21, 2023
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 21
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense (UMoD) reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies in the run-up to Christmas - day 21 of its Advent calendar.
By Kyiv Post
A Quick Guide to the Storm Shadow Missiles in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Dec. 21, 2023
A Quick Guide to the Storm Shadow Missiles in Ukraine
The British Storm Shadow cruise missile made its way to Ukraine in 2023, and Kyiv has been using it to strike strategic Russian targets to great effect – albeit some minor tweaks are required.
By Leo Chiu
France, UK to Support Ukraine 'For as Long as it Takes': Cameron
War in Ukraine
Dec. 19, 2023
France, UK to Support Ukraine 'For as Long as it Takes': Cameron
Insisting that the West must stay the course, Cameron compared the fight against the Russian invasion to a play in different acts.
By AFP
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 14
US
Dec. 15, 2023
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 14
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies in the run-up to Christmas - day 14 of its Advent calendar.
By Kyiv Post