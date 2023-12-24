Latest
Ukraine
Jan. 26, 12:52
The UK Friends of Ukraine group has launched a petition that called on the UK government to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, which could be the first G7 nation to do so.
Ukraine
Jan. 24, 18:00
Kyiv Post looks at the document intended to “end forever Russia’s unprovoked attacks on Ukraine,” what it really means for both parties and what comes next.
UK
Jan. 24, 17:01
Sanders, who steps down later this year, said the UK could not rely on its navy and air power, arguing that "we must be able to credibly fight and win wars on land".
Ukraine
Jan. 22, 11:12
A British official told Kyiv Post that the UK “goes fast and goes first” when it comes to Ukraine, and more than 30 other countries are set to follow.
Europe
Jan. 15, 14:30
The UK contingent will include fighter jets and surveillance aircraft, the navy's most advanced warships and submarines, and a full range of army capabilities, including special operations forces.
Ukraine
Jan. 12, 17:00
The aid includes the “single largest package of drones given to Ukraine by any nation.”
US
Jan. 12, 08:58
Twelve nations led by the United States warned the Houthis on Jan. 3 of “consequences” unless they immediately stopped attacks on commercial vessels.
Ukraine
Jan. 11, 12:57
The visa-free entry for British citizens has been extended for another year until Jan. 30, 2025, so they can enter Ukraine without a visa for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 11, 09:41
Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine took place during the early stages of the full-scale war, with negotiations held in Belarus and Turkey.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 3, 13:05
NATO member Turkey Preventing NATO partner UK from delivering minehunters to Ukraine.
US
Jan. 2, 10:54
Has the West learned nothing from the mistakes of the 1930s?
Ukraine
Dec. 24, 2023
Last week Cameron said the UK will support Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion “for as long as it takes.”
US
Dec. 21, 2023
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense (UMoD) reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies in the run-up to Christmas - day 21 of its Advent calendar.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 21, 2023
The British Storm Shadow cruise missile made its way to Ukraine in 2023, and Kyiv has been using it to strike strategic Russian targets to great effect – albeit some minor tweaks are required.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 19, 2023
Insisting that the West must stay the course, Cameron compared the fight against the Russian invasion to a play in different acts.
US
Dec. 15, 2023
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies in the run-up to Christmas - day 14 of its Advent calendar.