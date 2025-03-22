Key Takeaways from the ISW:
- The Kremlin is weaponizing ongoing ceasefire negotiations and deliberately misrepresenting the status and terms of a future ceasefire agreement in order to delay and undermine negotiations for a settlement to the war.
- Kremlin officials are leveraging narratives about Ukrainian strikes and combat operations in Russian territory to justify rejecting peace negotiations with Ukraine and continuing the war to a domestic Russian audience.
- US Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg stated that US officials will conduct “shuttle diplomacy” to engage bilaterally with both Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
- Russia continues to strengthen its bilateral relations with North Korea, despite growing warnings from the US against deeper Russian-North Korean cooperation.
- Russian officials also continue to deepen ties with the People’s Republic of China (PRC).
- Ukraine’s European allies continue efforts to provide Ukraine with military assistance and bolster Ukraine’s defense industrial base (DIB).
- Ukrainian forces recently advanced in Belgorod Oblast. Russian forces recently advanced in Sumy Oblast and near Kupyansk, Toretsk, and Pokrovsk.
- Ukrainian and Western defense officials estimated that the Russian monthly casualty rate is between 20,000 and 35,000 servicemembers.
Authors: Grace Mappes, Angelica Evans, Davit Gasparyan, Olivia Gibson, Daria Novikov, and Frederick W. Kagan..
