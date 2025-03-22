Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • The Kremlin is weaponizing ongoing ceasefire negotiations and deliberately misrepresenting the status and terms of a future ceasefire agreement in order to delay and undermine negotiations for a settlement to the war.
  • Kremlin officials are leveraging narratives about Ukrainian strikes and combat operations in Russian territory to justify rejecting peace negotiations with Ukraine and continuing the war to a domestic Russian audience.
  • US Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg stated that US officials will conduct “shuttle diplomacy” to engage bilaterally with both Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
  • Russia continues to strengthen its bilateral relations with North Korea, despite growing warnings from the US against deeper Russian-North Korean cooperation.
  • Russian officials also continue to deepen ties with the People’s Republic of China (PRC).
  • Ukraine’s European allies continue efforts to provide Ukraine with military assistance and bolster Ukraine’s defense industrial base (DIB).
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced in Belgorod Oblast. Russian forces recently advanced in Sumy Oblast and near Kupyansk, Toretsk, and Pokrovsk.
  • Ukrainian and Western defense officials estimated that the Russian monthly casualty rate is between 20,000 and 35,000 servicemembers.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Authors: Grace Mappes, Angelica Evans, Davit Gasparyan, Olivia Gibson, Daria Novikov, and Frederick W. Kagan..

See the original here.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
ISW
ISW
POPULAR
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 15, 2025
By ISW
Mar. 16
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 16, 2025
By ISW
Mar. 17
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 14, 2025
By ISW
Mar. 15
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 20, 2025
By ISW
1d ago
More on ISW
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 16, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 16, 2025
By ISW
Mar. 17
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 15, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 15, 2025
By ISW
Mar. 16
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 14, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 14, 2025
By ISW
Mar. 15
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 13, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 13, 2025
By ISW
Mar. 14
Read Next
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 20, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 20, 2025
By ISW
1d ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 19, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 19, 2025
By ISW
2d ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 18, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 18, 2025
By ISW
Mar. 19
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 17, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 17, 2025
By ISW
Mar. 18
« Previous Ukraine Hopes for at Least ‘Partial Ceasefire’ at Saudi Talks
Next » Ukraine Hopes for at Least ‘Partial Ceasefire’ at Saudi Talks