Latest

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 28, 2024
War in Ukraine
22 hours ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 28, 2024
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
By ISW
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 27, 2024
War in Ukraine
1 day ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 27, 2024
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
By ISW
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 25, 2024
War in Ukraine
2 days ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 25, 2024
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
By ISW
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 25, 2024
War in Ukraine
Jan. 26, 08:11
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 25, 2024
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
By ISW
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 24, 2024
War in Ukraine
Jan. 25, 08:08
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 24, 2024
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
By ISW
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 23, 2024
War in Ukraine
Jan. 24, 08:06
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 23, 2024
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
By ISW
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 22, 2024
War in Ukraine
Jan. 23, 08:03
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 22, 2024
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
By ISW
War in Ukraine Latest: Russian Troops Reach Southern Edge of Avdiivka, Says ISW
War in Ukraine
Jan. 22, 14:56
War in Ukraine Latest: Russian Troops Reach Southern Edge of Avdiivka, Says ISW
The Institute for the Study of War said geolocated footage had shown Russian troops reaching the southern edge of the Donetsk region city, one of the most contested areas of the war.
By Leo Chiu
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 21, 2024
War in Ukraine
Jan. 22, 08:07
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 21, 2024
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
By ISW
ISW Confirms Ukrainian Strike Sank Russian Tarantul Patrol Ship
ISW
Jan. 19, 18:00
ISW Confirms Ukrainian Strike Sank Russian Tarantul Patrol Ship
On Dec. 29 and 30 Crimea’s occupation authorities claimed to have repelled strikes by Ukrainian air and sea drones on Sevastopol, but the ship was likely sunk then.
By Kyiv Post
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 18, 2024
War in Ukraine
Jan. 19, 08:05
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 18, 2024
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
By ISW
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 17, 2024
War in Ukraine
Jan. 18, 08:04
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 17, 2024
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
By ISW
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 16, 2024
War in Ukraine
Jan. 17, 08:05
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 16, 2024
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
By ISW
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 15, 2024
War in Ukraine
Jan. 16, 08:03
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 15, 2024
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
By ISW
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 14, 2024
War in Ukraine
Jan. 15, 08:02
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 14, 2024
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
By ISW
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 13, 2024
War in Ukraine
Jan. 14, 08:59
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 13, 2024
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
By ISW