The great nephew of Gareth Jones, the Welsh investigative journalist, who was one of the first to report on the 1932-33 man-made, artificial famine in Ukraine, known as the Holodomor, has said he was honored to see a plaque unveiled in his name.

The plaque reads in English, Welsh and Ukrainian and is placed jointly in his honor by The Temerty Foundation, the Holodomor Research and Education Consortium, and the Ukrainian Canadian Civil Liberties Foundation.

Speaking at the Merthyr Dyfan Cemetery Chapel in Barry, Wales, on Sunday, Oct. 30, Philip Colley, said: “As we sit here today, in occupied Ukraine monuments to the Holodomor are coming down, being physically removed by Russian forces.

“I have seen Russian news clips that unashamedly show this. They are trying to erase or at least rewrite history. But of course, Gareth was writing down history the very second it was happening, as an eyewitness.

“His testimony of the Holodomor is indisputable. Because of what he did, what happened back then can never successfully be denied. And that’s why, as a symbol of that, this plaque is so welcome and important.”

Colley then went on to answer his own question as to why it had taken so long for his great uncle Gareth to be honored.

He said: “When he returned in 1933 with his reports of the famines raging across all parts of the Soviet Union, but particularly the man-made one in Ukraine, now known as the Holodomor, his stories were denigrated by supporters of the Soviet Union.

“And on top of that, the British Government and his former boss, Lloyd George [Prime Minister of United Kingdom from 1916-1922], though they knew full well his reports were true, instead of backing him up, held their tongues. Relations with Stalin’s murderous regime were held to be more important, so, the reality is they sided with Stalin and hung Gareth out to dry.”

Colley said Gareth was brought out of obscurity thanks to his mother, Dr. Margaret Siriol Colley, who idolised uncle Gareth as a child, and then in her retirement with his late brother Nigel, they decided to search for the truth.

Siriol wrote two books about him, one an official biography called More than a Grain of Truth, helped by Nigel, who also produced an amazing website garethjones.org which lists his articles and photographs.