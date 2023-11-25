For the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, Lesia Hasydzhak, director of the National Holodomor Museum, in an interview for Kyiv Post, talks about the history of the man-made famine and genocide of the Ukrainian people under Stalin.

She discusses how not punishing the Soviet regime, which inflicted the genocide, paved the way to modern-day Putin – and how remembering the Holodomor is an important act in preventing it from happening again.