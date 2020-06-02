For the first time since 2016, the Ukrainian version of business magazine Forbes has presented its brand new list of the 100 richest Ukrainians in 2020. After closing in 2017, the magazine relaunched in Ukraine in 2020. For its first issue in June, it analyzed the assets of nearly 300 people and 1,500 business based both in Ukraine and abroad. Combined, the 100 richest Ukrainians own assets worth a total of $31.4 billion. “Today, the richest Ukrainians’ net worth is estimated at 43% less than in the pre-crisis year of 2013,” Forbes noted. “In common with the majority of Ukrainians, they are experiencing difficult times.” Nonetheless, seven of the top 10 hryvnia billionaires in 2013 are still billionaires in 2020, and one of the permanent members of the Forbes list — the Gerega family that owns home improvement retail chain Epicenter — has joined the club of dollar billionaires for the first time this year. Advertisement In general, Ukraine has one dollar millionaire per 1,000 members of the population, while one out of nine people in Switzerland and one out of 13 in the United States owns assets to the value of at least $1 million, according to Forbes. Notably, the minimum amount of wealth in the Forbes list has risen from $74 million in 2013 to $95 million in 2020. The Ukrainian top 100 includes 6 women and only 1 person under age 35. The top 10 richest Ukrainians in 2020 are: 1. Rinat Akhmetov, $2.8 billion

Rinat Akhmetov, 53, the ironworks and energy tycoon originally from the Donbas region, remains the country's richest oligarch in 2020. Since 2013, his net worth has decreased six-fold, according to Forbes. In late 2019, steel prices dropped to their lowest level since 2016, reducing the net income of Akhmetov's Metinvest company by 3.5 times to a value of $341 million. His energy-producing holding DTEK also earned Hr 2.55 billion ($95 million), which is almost twice less than in 2018. The company defaulted in late March and is preparing for negotiations with its creditors, according to Forbes. In 2019, the Novoye Vremya magazine estimated his net worth at $9.6 billion. 2. Viktor Pinchuk, $1.4 billion

Pinchuk, 59, with his massive assets in the ironworks industry and media, is also suffering severe losses in key areas of his business, according to Forbes. In 2019, his Interpipe Group reduced the production of steel and pipes by 4% and 13%, respectively. "The external business environment failed (Pinchuk): 80% of manufactured commodities are exported. Europe is pressuring him with its quotas, and even a contract signed with the French giant Vallourec did not protect (Pinchuk's business from the quotas). Interpipe decreased the supply of seamless and welded pipes to the European Union by 16%," Forbes concluded. In 2019, Novoye Vremya estimated Pinchuk's net worth at $2.3 billion. 3. Petro Poroshenko, $1.4 billion

The country's fifth president, who is now a lawmaker and leader of the the 27-member European Solidarity faction in parliament, continues increasing his net worth in 2020. Despite his electoral pledges in 2014, Poroshenko, 54, sold off only 20 percent of his business empire when he became president, Forbes wrote. In 2019, the gains of his confectionery company Roshen alone increased by 41% or Hr 1.4 billion ($52 million). In total, Forbes believes Poroshenko owns assets valued at $1.4 billion. In 2019, Novoye Vremya estimated his net worth at $1.2 billion. 4. Oleksandr and Halyna Gerega, $1.3 billion

The Geregas have greatly boosted the variety of goods offered at Epicenter, their giant chain of household and construction materials superstores. During the national quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID-19, their stores gained the dubious distinction of continuing to operate, which angered many entrepreneurs who felt major stores were allowed to stay open while small businesses were forced to close and suffer deadly losses. In 2020, the Epicenter owners entered the club of dollar billionaires, according to Forbes. A year ago, Novoye Vremya estimated their total net worth at $930 million. 5. Gennadiy Boholyubov, $1.2 billion

The 58-year-old London-based businessman co-owns the informal Privat Group of companies along with oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky. He is now focused on the oil and gas industry, as well as mineral resources and also charity, according to Forbes. Boholyubov is the former co-owner of PrivatBank, Ukraine's largest lender, which was nationalized in 2016. The now state-owned bank is currently suing him and Kolomoisky over $5.5 billion money it says was siphoned from the bank through insider loans. Boholyubov and Kolomoisky deny wrongdoing. Last year, Novoye Vremya estimated his wealth at $1.3 billion, making him the 5th richest billionaire in Ukraine. 6. Yuriy Kosiuk — $1.1 billion

According to Forbes, 52-year-old agriculture tycoon Yuriy Kosiuk is doing alright. In 2019, his holding company purchased Perutnina Ptuj, a major Slovenia-based poultry manufacturer. Kosiuk’s holding, Myronivskiy Hliboproduct (MHP), increased its annual gain by $2 billion in 2019. It brought in a $30 million profit, 66% of which belongs to the businessman. Last year, journalists estimated his net worth at $663 million. 7. Kostyantyn Zhevago, $1.1 billion

In 2019, the ore-mining company Ferrexpo, founded and currently chaired by 46-year-old Zhevago, had many problems, according to Forbes. First, the Deloitte audit company ruined the company’s shares by refusing to work with it due to its doubtful $33-million charitable donations. Then, global ore prices dropped sharply, cutting Zhevago’s wealth even further. Nonetheless, he is a dollar billionaire according to Forbes, while Novoye Vremya estimated his wealth in 2019 at $744 million. 8. Ihor Kolomoiskiy, $1 billion

Notorious oligarch Kolomoiskiy, who is subject to a criminal investigation in the United States and is accused of lobbying his business interests via loyal political groups, continues in his legal battle with Ukraine to retake control or receive compensation for the 2016 nationalization of PrivatBank, which he previously co-owned with Boholyubov. Forbes estimates his net worth at $1 billion, a significant drop. Last year, journalists ranked him the 4th most prosperous Ukrainian, valued at $1.4 billion. 9. Vadym Novinskiy, $810 million Originally a Russian millionaire, Novinsky, 56, acquired Ukrainian citizenship in 2012 from then-President Viktor Yanukovych at the request of Petro Poroshenko, then the economy minister. In 2020, he was ordained a deacon in the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate and contracted COVID-19, but only suffered a mild form of the illness. A business partner of Akhmetov, he was reported to have $1.7 billion, but, this year, Forbes valued him at only $810 million. 10. Oleksandr Yaroslavskiy, $725 million

