More than 10,000 Ukrainians need prosthetics for their upper limbs, yet have little means to receive them. Despite the fact that there are many prostheses on the market, they remain prohibitively expensive for most people in Ukraine. According to Ukrainian legislation, the state must provide patients who have undergone surgical amputations and with prostheses for free, but not all amputees wait until they can receive state help. If a patient does get support from the state, in most cases they will receive simple cosmetic prostheses or ones with limited function.

Dmytro Gazda, CEO and co-founder of Esper Bionics, shows the assembly of its myoelectric prosthesis, on Sept. 10, 2020. It consists of two main sections – the hand, which is made by the startup, and a socket, which is made by individual clinics for each person. (Volodymyr Petrov)

Much more expensive bionic prostheses are available for free only for Ukrainian soldiers and veterans who have fought against Russia in the Donbas, Oleksandr Stetsenko, director of the prosthetic workshop Orthotech Service, told the Kyiv Post on Sept. 23. But high-quality prostheses cost nearly $30,000-60,000, while the average Ukrainian salary is about $420 as of July 2020. In 2017, Ukrainian entrepreneur Dmytro Gazda decided to solve this problem for those who need hand prostheses. He and his partners created a startup called Esper Bionics that develops technologically savvy and cheaper prostheses along with a software platform and a phone application. Project’s impetus Gazda is a medical doctor by education but, after graduating from university, he became an entrepreneur instead. As an entrepreneur, he was involved in light industry working with furniture and textile companies but never within the health industry. During his university studies in 2006, Gazda went to Finland for an exchange program to assist in surgical operations. During his internship, he met a Ukrainian woman who lost her arm. Ten years later, he found out through Facebook that her prosthesis was of bad quality. This sparked an idea for Gazda to create a much more effective and more affordable prosthetic.

Two generations of Esper Bionics’ hand prostheses lay on a table on Sept. 10, 2020. The old one with plastic details is on the left and the new one with metal details is on the right. (Volodymyr Petrov)

In 2017, Gazda and three other Ukrainians – Anna Belevantseva, Borys Lobanov and Ihor Ilchenko – founded Esper Bionics and started to work on a prosthesis prototype. Although they worked on the project part-time, it has been developing drastically. In 2018, they won a startup award at the MBioS Challenge 2018. Since March 2019, the team started to work full-time on the startup’s prosthetics and soon won first place in the Vernadsky Challenge, a startup competition, receiving a prize of Hr 1 million ($35,643). “A grant of Hr 1 million cannot cover the costs of such a development. Therefore, the project must have an investor. Initially, I was the investor,” Gazda told the Kyiv Post. Within 13 months, the startup used up the grant, which mainly covered the prosthesis’ components, according to Gazda. Then, in September 2020, Esper Bionics received an investment from Ukrainian venture capital fund SMRK. The startup founders would not disclose the amount of money they received from investors.

Dmytro Gazda, CEO and co-founder of Esper Bionics, poses with a myoelectric prosthesis on Sept. 10, 2020. (Volodymyr Petrov)