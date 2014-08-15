Kostenko

was a geography student and EuroMaidan activist who was ranked among the Heavenly Hundred, a group of 105 protesters killed by snipers fired from the side of government forces. During his two-and-half-years of writing for Ukrainian Wikipedia, the 22-year-old journalist wrote some 280 and

edited more than 1,600 articles. Under the nickname Ig2000, he was a regular

contributor on a wide range of topics (sports,

geography, economics, and the history of the Ukrainian military).

Apart from writing the articles, Kostenko popularized Ukrainian Wikipedia in social networks, trying to get more

people involved in contributing to the biggest encyclopedia so far.

Wikipedia

co-founder Jimmy Wales is the one deciding who gets the award.

“There is no special criteria for the winners.

Certainly, Wikipedian of the Year is always the one who made a significant

contribution to the Wikipedia development. But this contribution is not quantitative,

it isn’t a number of written or edited articles that counts. Most importantly

the personal story of a wikipedian must impress Jimmy Wales,” says Serhiy Petrov, press secretary of the Wikimedia Ukraine.

In his closing speech

at the conference Wales commented on this year’s choice of a prominent

wikipedian.

“It was a really touching story for me, of a young person so active

and vibrant in our community, who like many people in many parts of the world

was going out into the street to fight for a better world and lost his life so

tragically,” said Wales.

Similar topics of Interest Meet the American blogger who now makes Ukraine home U.S.-born video blogger Peter Santenello likes to get close to his subject. So in 2016, he left his comfortable life on the West Coast of the United States and came to Ukraine, where he has documented

Coincidentally, 2014

is a big year for Ukrainian Wikipedia as it celebrates its 10th

birthday. First article in Ukrainian language at the web resource appeared on

Jan. 30 in 2004. Unfortunately, all the celebrations were put off until July

due to the situation in the country. Nevertheless, the anniversary didn’t come

unnoticed as Wikipedia co-founder Wales wore “10 years of Ukrainian Wikipedia” t-shirt during the closing ceremony of Wikimania 2014.

As of early August, Ukrainian Wikipedia had 519,407 articles, the number which

puts it on the 16th position among 286 language sections.

Kyiv Post staff writer Iryna Savchuk can be reached at [email protected]