A Third of Ukrainian Pensioners Receive Less Than $80 a Month: How Do They Survive?
Ukraine
Nov. 2, 2023
A Third of Ukrainian Pensioners Receive Less Than $80 a Month: How Do They Survive?
Kyiv Post asks pensioners how they get by on a Ukrainian pension that is barely higher than the official subsistence minimum and whether it has a connection with reality.
By Anna Neplii
Guns and Butter: a Case for Opening Ukraine’s Borders EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
Sep. 11, 2023
OPINION: Guns and Butter: a Case for Opening Ukraine’s Borders
As the war in Ukraine drags on in its second year the direct and indirect impact on the country’s economy is dire so, maybe it’s time for a new approach.
By Pavlo Kukhta
Meet the American blogger who now makes Ukraine home EXCLUSIVE
People
Sep. 14, 2018
Meet the American blogger who now makes Ukraine home
U.S.-born video blogger Peter Santenello likes to get close to his subject. So in 2016, he left his comfortable life on the West Coast of the United States and came to Ukraine, where he has documented
By Olena Goncharova
David Lynch’s advice for peace of mind EXCLUSIVE
People
Nov. 17, 2017
David Lynch’s advice for peace of mind
David Lynch, the most important director of this era as the Guardian newspaper once called him, knows more than most about creativity. For the 71-year-old director of the innovative and influential “T
By Anna Yakutenko
Top 6 Ukrainian products popular abroad EXCLUSIVE
People
Aug. 18, 2017
Top 6 Ukrainian products popular abroad
Although the bulk of Ukraine’s exports are industrial and agricultural commodities, some of the other goods made in the country have seen an extraordinary rise in popularity abroad in recent years. At
By Toma Istomina
Top Ukrainian singer in trouble after controversial interview in Russia EXCLUSIVE
People
Apr. 13, 2017
Top Ukrainian singer in trouble after controversial interview in Russia
Ukrainian pop singer Ivan Dorn has found himself in the middle of a scandal after making controversial comments about Russia’s war against Ukraine in an interview with a Russian video blogger. In Dorn
By Anna Yakutenko
Meet Oleksandr Usyk, rising boxing legend EXCLUSIVE
People
Sep. 22, 2016
Meet Oleksandr Usyk, rising boxing legend
The stereotypical boxer is an aggressive and somewhat dim-witted tough guy, but Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk breaks the preconceived mold.
By Maria Romanenko
Crimean to represent Ukraine at Miss Universe EXCLUSIVE
People
Jul. 6, 2016
Crimean to represent Ukraine at Miss Universe
A Ukrainian beauty from Crimea is hoping to bring another victory to the country in an international beauty pageant this year.
By Nataliya Trach
LGBT Pride march in Kyiv held without violence EXCLUSIVE
People
Jun. 12, 2016
LGBT Pride march in Kyiv held without violence
Despite threats of violence from ultra-nationalist and right-wing groups, this year’s Kyiv Pride, dubbed the Equality March, in support of the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people i
By Alyona Zhuk
Top five Ukrainian brands of hand-made shoes EXCLUSIVE
People
May. 12, 2016
Top five Ukrainian brands of hand-made shoes
As spring arrives in Kyiv, Ukrainian brands offer plenty of choices of stylish footwear made from high-quality materials at much lower prices than in big shopping malls. The list includes some well-kn
By Anna Yakutenko
Artist has public sex in Kyiv art center EXCLUSIVE
People
Apr. 29, 2016
Artist has public sex in Kyiv art center
Ukrainian artist and photographer Ani Zur, 37, held a public sex performance on April 5 in the PinchukArtCentre, a gallery in Kyiv, with a video of the act being published on the Cultprostir.ua websit
By Veronika Melkozerova
Limp Bizkit front man Fred Durst banned from Ukraine; singer thinks decision unfair EXCLUSIVE
People
Dec. 22, 2015
Limp Bizkit front man Fred Durst banned from Ukraine; singer thinks decision unfair
Fred Durst, the lead singer of U.S.rock band Limp Bizkit, has been banned from entering Ukraine for five years.
By Veronika Melkozerova
They live like Amish, but they are not EXCLUSIVE
People
Nov. 1, 2015
They live like Amish, but they are not
There are many mentions of Ukrainian Amish community in western Ukraine, but they are wrong.
By Yuliana Romanyshyn
​Lifestyle Blog: Fugitive ex-environment minister sells croco shoes in Kyiv center
People
Aug. 1, 2015
​Lifestyle Blog: Fugitive ex-environment minister sells croco shoes in Kyiv center
What does Zlocci sound like? Like something Italian, right? But in fact it’s Ukrainian, smelling not of pizza and prosecco, but abuse of power and illicit enrichment.
By Oleg Sokolenko
Singer from Crimea combines music career with lawmaking
People
Jul. 30, 2015
Singer from Crimea combines music career with lawmaking
In between rehearsals, famous Ukrainian pop singer Zlata Ognevich sits at the piano in a sound recording studio in Kyiv, wearing a colorful summer dress.
By Nataliya Trach
Ukrainian gay couple recreates viral handholding video in Kyiv (VIDEO)
People
Jul. 24, 2015
Ukrainian gay couple recreates viral handholding video in Kyiv (VIDEO)
The social experiment filming public reactions to a gay couple holding hands and walking through a city center has been brought to Kyiv by Bird In Flight, an online photography and visual culture maga
By Sandra MacKenzie