On April 21, the final round of the presidential election is taking place in Ukraine.

Ukrainians are casting their votes either for incumbent President Petro Poroshenko or comedian actor Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a newcomer in politics running his first-ever race for a public office.

The first round of the presidential election took place on March 31 among 39 candidates, a record number. Of those who voted, Poroshenko got 15.95 percent of support while Zelenskiy – 30.24 percent.

According to the latest poll by Rating sociological group published on April 18, the last day when sociological agencies are allowed by Ukrainian law to reveal their polls before the second round of the presidential elections, Zelenskiy got 72.7 percent of support among the decided voters who said they would vote, while Poroshenko received 27.2 percent.

Advertisement

This post is being updated during the day, adding the latest developments.

11:56 a.m. – Crunching some numbers from the CEC, which has Zelenskiy at 73.14 percent. This is the biggest win in the history of independent Ukraine for a president — in percentage terms. But if you go by the total popular vote, Ukraine’s first President Leonid Kravchuk is still the clear winner, with 19.64 million. Zelenskiy got 13.18 million, behind Leonid Kuchma (15.87 million in 1994) and Viktor Yuschenko (15.16 million). Zelenskiy beat Ukraine’s runaway fourth President Viktor Yanukovych, who got 12.48 million in 2010, even though the electorate sank from 37 million in 2010 to 30 million in 2019 due to loss of Crimea, parts of the Donbas, and increased emigration. Outgoing President Petro Poroshenko, despite being one of only two presidents to win in the first round of voting (the other being Kravchuk), was the weakest winner in terms of the popular vote, with 9.86 million.

9:20 a.m. – With 93 percent of the ballots counted by the Central Election Commission, Zelenskiy gets 73.17 percent of the vote, Poroshenko gets 24.49 percent. 2.3 percent of ballots are void.

Advertisement

2:39 a.m. – U.S. President Donald Trump has called Zelenskiy to congratulate him on his victory, according to Kyiv Post source in the Zelenskiy campaign. Previously, the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper also reported the phone call, citing unnamed sources.

2:05 a.m. – With 36.71 percent of the ballots processed, Zelenskiy receives 73.3 percent of the vote, Poroshenko – 24.3 percent.

1.26 a.m. – With 25.72 percent of the ballots counted by the Central Election Commission, Zelenskiy received 73.22 percent of the vote; Poroshenko — 24.44 percent. 2.33 percent of ballots have been declared invalidated.

12:51 a.m. – French President Emmanuel Macron has congratulated Zelenskiy by phone, according to a post on the politician’s Facebook page. “My most sincere thanks to the president of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, for the congratulations and the support!” Zelenskiy wrote in French.

12:28 a.m. – According to the Central Election Commission, turnout during the second round of the 2019 presidential election was 62.06 percent. The highest turnout was recorded in western Lviv Oblast, the one oblast that Poroshenko won, while the lowest turnout was recorded in Zakarpattia Oblast, which can most likely be attributed to labor migration.

Advertisement

(Map by Yuliana Romanyshyn)

10:30 p.m. – The final results of the National Exit Poll are out. They represent a slight adjustment to the previous results. According to the poll, Zelenskiy will take 73 percent of the vote, while Poroshenko will receive 25.5 percent.

The National Exit Poll surveyed over 14,500 people at 300 polling places.

10:00 p.m. – Poroshenko has phoned Zelenskiy to congratulate him on his victory in the presidential election, Zelenskiy said while speaking with the press.

“I am very thankful that he congratulated me. He said I can count on his help at any time…This is cool. We are uniting Ukraine,” Zelenskiy said.

9:48 p.m. – Some more excerpts from Zelenskiy’s comments to the press.

On the war in Donbas: “We will act within the Normandy Format and will continue the Minsk (peace) process. We will be reloading it: I believe we’ll have staff turnovers…we will do everything possible for the sake of ending open hostilities. Bringing our boys back home alive is paramount for us. Apart from that, our number one task is to get all of our prisoners of war back.”

“We will act within the Normandy Format and will continue the Minsk (peace) process. We will be reloading it: I believe we’ll have staff turnovers…we will do everything possible for the sake of ending open hostilities. Bringing our boys back home alive is paramount for us. Apart from that, our number one task is to get all of our prisoners of war back.” On the Ukrainian language: “I must protect the Ukrainian language as guarantor (of the constitution), and I will do it.”

“I must protect the Ukrainian language as guarantor (of the constitution), and I will do it.” On Poroshenko: “Poroshenko has offered me his assistance. If I ever need it, I’ll call him… Do you want me to appoint him to a post? I will definitely ask society, and if it wants Petro Poroshenko on some post, it can happen. But let’s at least try to do something with new people.”

9:31 p.m. – Speaking to journalists at his campaign headquarters, Zelenskiy said that Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko, a Poroshenko ally, will not remain in office. “Lutsenko is the old team. We will appoint new people! And this is not only about Lutsenko,” he said.

9:24 p.m. – After admitting defeat in the second round of the Ukrainian presidential election, Poroshenko has published a series of tweets in English announcing that he will remain in politics and continue to “counter revanche” in Ukraine. A few of the tweets:

Advertisement

We succeeded to ensure free, fair, democratic and competitive elections. No doubt that Ukraine has put a new high standard for the democratic electoral campaign. I will accept the will of Ukrainian people. — Петро Порошенко (@poroshenko) April 21, 2019

As one of the key political leaders in Ukraine, I will remain at Ukraine’s service and will keep championing EU and NATO integration agenda, decentralization, security and anticorruption reforms. — Петро Порошенко (@poroshenko) April 21, 2019

You may just look at the celebrations in the Kremlin on the occasion of the elections. They believe that with a new inexperienced Ukrainian President Ukraine could be quickly returned to Russia’s orbit of influence. — Петро Порошенко (@poroshenko) April 21, 2019

I call on the international community to help Ukraine to secure all the recent achievements and the strategic choice of the nation for integration to the European Union and the NATO. Please, stay with Ukraine no matter what! Support Ukrainians and be with them! — Петро Порошенко (@poroshenko) April 21, 2019

9:16 p.m. – The Kyiv Post now has maps showing the predicted regional results of the election, according to the National Exit Poll.

(Maps by Yuliana Romanyshyn)

8:53 p.m. – Zelenskiy has published a video message to his supporters on his campaign’s Facebook page. “I want to thank you all for being with us all these four months,” he said. He also thanked them for “the work that you did, that we did together.”

Advertisement

“And the most important thing that we did: we united Ukraine, we united our lives, we united our people,” Zelenskiy said.

8:25 p.m. – Poroshenko accepted his loss.

“I’m leaving office, but I’m not leaving politics,” Poroshenko said at his headquarters.

8:15 p.m. – Zelenskiy and his wife appeared in front of the press and his team at the campaign headquarters after the exit polls predicted his victory.

“I will never fail you,” he said,addressing his voters. “While I’m not yet president, I can say the following. To all post-Soviet countries: look at us. Everything is possible.”

8:10 p.m. – The national exit poll announces results as of 6 p.m.: Zelenskiy gets 73.2 percent, Poroshenko – 25.3 percent. 1.5 percent of voters ruined their ballots.

8 p.m. – Polling stations close in Ukraine.

7:51 p.m. – From Zelenskiy’s headquarters: A dense crowd at Zelenskiy’s headquarters as the candidate is about to arrive.

“We are in the mood for victory,” said Mykhailo Fyodorov, head of Zelenskiy’s digital strategy.

Advertisement

Fyodorov said he’ll stay in Zelenskiy’s team after the election but doesn’t know what his role will be.

“Maybe it will be not in his administration,” he said.

— Reported by Bermet Talant.