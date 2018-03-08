Not so long ago, it was hard to find a salad in Kyiv that didn’t have at least some meat in it.

That’s changing fast: a vegetarian trend is spreading across Ukraine. According to a Kyiv International Institute of Sociology survey, nearly 2 million of the nation of 42 million people do not eat meat. And now, according to the HappyCow vegan guide, there are 81 vegetarian restaurants in Ukraine, with 34 of them located in Kyiv.

The Kyiv Post has picked 7 of the top places to enjoy healthy vegetarian food.

Soupcultura

This vegetarian street-food restaurant does not use disposable kitchenware: Instead, it offers customers to eat soup from, or rather with, edible cups baked from bread. The dough is made of rice or buckwheat flour without yeast and eggs so that the cup keeps its shape. In total, the place offers around a dozen kinds of soup, including gazpacho, bean, lentil, beetroot, cheese, and cream soups. The choice varies with the seasons, and four kinds are available at any one time.

Soupcultura (40/2 Volodymyrska St., 9 Ivana Fedorova St.) 10 a. m. — 8 p. m. +38093 375 3868

One Planet

Located in the city center, this vegan cafe serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, coffee, and drinks (including alcohol). The name of the cafe refers to the idea that both humans and animals live on the same planet and both have the right to live. In line with the assertion that humans can choose not to eat or exploit animals, One Planet offers sweets that are cooked without products of animal origin, such as chocolate biscuits with banana carob cream and dried pomelo.

One Planet (15 Mala Zhytomyrska St.) 12 p. m. — 11 p. m., delivery +38096 254 7476

Green 13 Cafe Vegan Kitchen

Green 13 Cafe Vegan Kitchen is both a vegan cafe and a healthy food shop. It belongs to the Vegano Hooligano Family network of vegan cafes, with its three main principles stating that vegan food is good for the planet as it decreases the negative influence of a modern civilization and saves resources, it is healthy for people and saves animals’ lives. Here one can order smoothies containing superfoods, vegetarian ice-cream, and green vegan burgers. The cafe also provides an opportunity to order a salad with ingredients selected to the customer’s taste.

Green 13 Cafe Vegan Kitchen (2 Bessarabska Sq.) 10 a. m. — 10 p. m. +38098 294 0231

Tri:

Those looking for a Wi-Fi connection won’t find it here, since Tri:’s management want their customers to communicate face-to-face. Tri: uses natural and seasonal products and serves as much of its food as possible uncooked. The menu includes meals for those who eat raw food, as well as vegans and vegetarians. The room has also space for yoga classes, art exhibitions and shows.

Tri: (15/3 Olesia Honchara St.) 8 a. m. — 9 p. m. +38044 272 0303

Nebos

Nebos is a raw food restaurant with two rooms: for business meetings and relaxation. The casual room, with its Bohemian design, is decorated with live flowers. The menu is tailored for those who eat raw food, vegans and vegetarians. Natural exotic fruits and vegetables, nuts and spices are the basis of the dishes, which are cooked without fat, sugar and flour. Lounge and chill-out music compliments the atmosphere.

Nebos (3/4 Mala Zhytomyrska St.) 11 a. m. — 9 p. m. +38044 270 7075

Savage Food

Savage food is a vegetarian and vegan cafe from the owners of Closer, a popular nightclub in Kyiv. The meals on the menu are marked with special signs for vegans, vegetarians and those who eat raw food. Everything is served in to-go packaging, so that it can be taken and eaten outside.

Savage Food (31, Nyzhnoiurkivska St.) Wednesdays and Thursdays 6 p. m. — 2 a. m., Fridays and Saturdays 6 p. m. — 4 a. m. +38093 745 1539



Kuzen Falafel

This place offers falafels cooked to order with added ingredients. Its chocolate desserts with non-dairy cream, coffee with almond or coconut milk, and cream soups will tickle any vegan’s taste buds.

Kuzen Falafel (4A Shota Rustaveli St.) 11 a. m. — 11 p. m. +38098 456 5329