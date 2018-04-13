It started as a typical road rage incident.

On New Year’s Eve 2016, People’s Front lawmaker Serhiy Pashinsky was driving home with his wife, when they nearly collided with a car parked in the middle of a road outside Kyiv. Pashinsky got out of his vehicle and confronted the people near the other car.

Nobody involved agrees on what happened next.

Pashinsky claims that they didn’t take kindly to his criticism and that a drunken man attacked him with a bottle. That man claims Pashinsky attacked him. What’s clear is that, after being hit in the head with the bottle, Pashinsky pulled out his pistol — a 9-mm Glock 19 — and shot the man in the leg.

could be interesting for you: Look at the most up-to-date Ukraine news that came out today.

Look at the most up-to-date Ukraine news that came out today.

That confrontation would be unremarkable were it not for the story of how Pashinsky received the pistol: as an official gift from Interior Minister Arsen Avakov — part of a tradition in which the minister and president award firearms to politicians, military officers, and even influential business people.

Georgy Uchaikin bristles at the mere existence of this practice. As director of the Ukrainian Association of Gun Owners or UAGO, he advocates for Ukrainians’ legal right to bear arms. To him, “awarded guns” demonstrate the discriminatory nature of his country’s gun policies.

By law, these awards are intended only for military men and women. But interpretation is loose. As a result, Uchaikin estimates Ukrainian authorities have handed out 50,000 weapons to members of the elite since independence in 1991 in a state that is otherwise hostile to gun ownership.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry didn’t respond to the Kyiv Post’s request about the number of the guns awarded, but Avakov said earlier the ministry gave out 2,230 guns between 2004 and 2016.

“What’s the difference how the bribe looks, whether it’s dollars or a pistol?” Uchaikin says. “It’s a frightening scheme.”

What’s more, Ukraine has no single law regulating firearms, spawning a level of legal nihilism in enforcement. That’s one of the reasons why Uchaikin’s organization is fighting for something they believe can level the playing field: a clear law governing gun rights.

Hidden arsenal

Throughout much of the 20th century, gun ownership in Ukraine was strictly limited by the Soviet authorities. In comparison, today Ukrainians who want a gun can obtain one on the black market, but legal ownership remains a challenge.

In many other countries, that “challenge” would be strict regulations or a complicated battery of background checks and firearm safety trainings.

In Ukraine, Europe’s only nation without a primary law regulating the sale and possession of firearms, the key issue is judicial.

Gun ownership is largely governed under a 1998 instruction issued by the Interior Ministry. The process of registering a gun is complicated, and there is no unified licensing system or record of civilian firearms.

This makes it “difficult even to differentiate between legal and illegal firearms in the country — and, by extension, to monitor illegal flows,” according to a 2017 Small Arms Survey study.

Illegal flows have become an enormous problem, with as many as 5 million illegal guns in circulation since Russia invaded in 2014. Grenades — an explicitly military- grade weapon — have also spread around the country.

In a November 2017 interview, National Police Chief Serhiy Knyazev said that grenades had been used as a murder weapon in 39 cases that year.

“We opened the weapons arsenal, and our enemies did the same,” Knyazev said, explaining the problem’s origins.

According to former prosecutor general and current parliamentary candidate Vitaly Yarema, “many people who came back from the front in the early stages of the war brought their weapons back with them.”

But the challenge is also cultural, according to lawyer Vitaliy Kolomiets, an UAGO member. With law enforcement weak and corruption widespread, many feel that only they can defend themselves, their families, and their property.

“Teaching Ukrainians to trust law enforcement may take a full generation,” Kolomiets says. “After the Holodomor” — the 1930s man-made famine — “and the USSR, many people depend only on themselves.”

Kolomiets believes that very few Ukrainians — including those who purchase their firearms in legal gun stores — are going through the required procedures. Even those who do are unlikely to have enough training in firearms safety, he says.