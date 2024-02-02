Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
LIVE Updated Feb. 2, 13:08

Breaking News & Live Updates on 02-02-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 02-02-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Breaking News &amp; Live Updates on 02-02-2024
...
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 2, 01:00

Macron Condemns Killing of French Aid Workers in Ukraine

Macron Condemns Killing of French Aid Workers in Ukraine
France's President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he addresses the audience during a press conference as part of a European Council meeting at the European headquarters in Brussels, on February 1, 2024. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
...
By AFP
Feb. 2, 13:08
Ukrainian police said they had died as a result of a drone attack in what Macron called a “cowardly and outrageous act.”
Read more

113 Miners Rescued After Russian Drone Attack in Kryvyi Rih

113 Miners Rescued After Russian Drone Attack in Kryvyi Rih
...
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 2, 10:38
The energy provider Ukrenergo said one of its substations in the city – President Volodymyr Zelensky’s home town – was damaged during the attack on Friday.
Read more

Rethinking Warfare - Key Takeaways From Zaluzhny's CNN Column

Rethinking Warfare - Key Takeaways From Zaluzhny's CNN Column
...
By Alisa Orlova
Feb. 2, 09:38
Ukraine's army chief shares his vision for a new strategy against Russia. Acknowledging Ukraine's disadvantage in weapons and manpower, he suggests focusing on boosting drone production and usage.
Read more
Featured
Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows

Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows

Putin’s Genocidal Myth

Putin’s Genocidal Myth

Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts

Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts

US Senators Set Vote on Precarious Ukraine Aid Package

US Senators Set Vote on Precarious Ukraine Aid Package
US President Joe Biden (R), with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (2nd R) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (3rd R), attends the National Prayer Breakfast Foundation?s annual event at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 1, 2024. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
...
By AFP
Feb. 2, 08:40
Senators have been negotiating for months on a deal to combat illegal immigration,with Republicans insisting on increased border security in return for approving a White House request for Ukraine aid.
Read more

Top UN Court to Rule on Jurisdiction Over Ukraine Invasion

Top UN Court to Rule on Jurisdiction Over Ukraine Invasion
Photo:twitter.com/cij_icj
...
By AFP
Feb. 2, 08:09
Ukraine dragged Russia before the International Court of Justice only a few days after the invasion, seeking to battle its neighbour on all fronts, legal as well as diplomatic and military.
Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 1, 2024

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 1, 2024
ISW - map.
...
By ISW
Feb. 2, 08:05
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Read more

‘Europe Will Not Be Broken’ – War in Ukraine Update for Feb 2

‘Europe Will Not Be Broken’ – War in Ukraine Update for Feb 2
Ukrainian servicemen fire a self-propelled howitzer on Russian positions in eastern Ukraine. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP)
...
By John Moretti
Feb. 2, 05:06
Senate to talk Kyiv aid next week but Trump supporters vow block; Zelensky thanks EU for $54Bn in aid; Russian troops make gains around Donetsk region, while Ukraine succeeds in western Zaporizhzhia.
Read more

Charm Offensive Complete, EU Leaders Lash Out at Orban

Charm Offensive Complete, EU Leaders Lash Out at Orban
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives prior to the start of a European Council meeting at the European headquarters in Brussels, on February 1, 2024. EU leaders are to gather in Brussels on February 1, 2024, for a meeting of the European Council, where they will discuss aid to Ukraine as the war nears its second anniversary. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
...
By John Moretti
Feb. 2, 01:09
Hungary’s prime minister got what he wanted from Brussels, and now ‘Orban fatigue’ has set in.
Read more
Top News
Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows EXCLUSIVE Europe
Feb. 14, 15:17
OPINION: Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows
By Anders Aslund
Putin’s Genocidal Myth in-depth War in Ukraine
Feb. 12, 11:58
OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth
By Timothy Snyder
Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts War in Ukraine
Feb. 9, 13:46
Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts
By Kyiv Post
Russia Storming Avdiivka with ‘Very Large Forces’ War in Ukraine
Feb. 8, 12:30
Russia Storming Avdiivka with ‘Very Large Forces’
By Kyiv Post
Russian Infantry ‘Banned from Using Armored Vehicles’ to Attack Dnipro Bridgehead War in Ukraine
Feb. 8, 13:04
Russian Infantry ‘Banned from Using Armored Vehicles’ to Attack Dnipro Bridgehead
By Kyiv Post