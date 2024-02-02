More than 100 miners trapped underground after a Russian drone strike caused a power outage in Kryvyi Rih have been rescued, authorities have said.

Ukraine said Friday that tens of thousands of people were without power after a barrage of two dozen Russian drones damaged energy infrastructure in the centre of the country.

The energy provider Ukrenergo said one of its substations in the city of Kryvyi Rih – President Volodymyr Zelensky’s home town – was damaged during the attack.

Workers in a mine in the region became trapped, sparking a rescue operation.

“All 113 miners are on the surface. I thank the mine rescuers, the State Emergency Service, the management and labor collectives of KZHRK and Arcelor,” Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, said in a post on Telegram.