More than 100 miners trapped underground after a Russian drone strike caused a power outage in Kryvyi Rih have been rescued, authorities have said.
Ukraine said Friday that tens of thousands of people were without power after a barrage of two dozen Russian drones damaged energy infrastructure in the centre of the country.
The energy provider Ukrenergo said one of its substations in the city of Kryvyi Rih – President Volodymyr Zelensky’s home town – was damaged during the attack.
Workers in a mine in the region became trapped, sparking a rescue operation.
“All 113 miners are on the surface. I thank the mine rescuers, the State Emergency Service, the management and labor collectives of KZHRK and Arcelor,” Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, said in a post on Telegram.
The air force said Moscow had launched 24 Iranian-designed drones at Ukraine, where a national energy provider said its facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region were damaged, adding that defence systems had downed 11.
“This led to a power outage for more than 40,000 subscribers,” the head of the region, Sergiy Lysak, said on social media, adding that two mines were without power.
Lysak also said a 37-year-old man was injured by Russian shelling on the village of Pokrovske.
In the northeastern Kharkiv region meanwhile, authorities said around 64 towns and settlements had been left without electricity by Russians shelling.
'People Dying Like Flies Before They Get to Ukraine' - Russian Soldier's Wife Reveals Conscripts Killed in Training Camps
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (0)