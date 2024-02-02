French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on Friday that two French aid workers had been killed in a Russian strike in Ukraine and condemned the attack as “outrageous”.

Ukranian officials said the two men died in a recent drone attack in southern Ukraine.

“Two French aid workers have been killed in Ukraine by a Russian strike. A cowardly and outrageous act,” Macron said on X (formerly Twitter).

“My solidarity goes out to all the volunteers who are committed to helping people,” he added.

Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne added: “Russia will have to answer for its crimes.”

Ukranian officials said that two French nationals were killed and three other foreigners wounded on Thursday in Beryslav, near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

Ukrainian police said they had died as a result of a drone attack.

Advertisement

Beryslav, which sits on the Dnipro River close to the front line, has regularly been targeted by Russian drones and artillery.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced gratitude for the Frenchmen’s work in his war-torn country.

“Russian terror knows no boundaries or victims’ nationalities.

“The brave French aid workers assisted people and we will always be grateful for their humanity.

“My condolences go out to their loved ones,” Zelensky wrote on social media.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article stated Macron was speaking on Tuesday. He was in fact speaking on Friday.

Ukrainian Employers and Safety Rules During Attacks
Other Topics of Interest

Ukrainian Employers and Safety Rules During Attacks

Preparation for drone and missile attacks has become a necessity of everyday life in Ukraine, and safety instructions are an integral tool for any business – for its employees, customers and visitors.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-18-2024 LIVE
5 hours ago
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-18-2024
By Kyiv Post
Munich Security Conference Insider: Day 2 - Zelensky, Scholz and Shadow of Trump Ukraine
11 hours ago
Munich Security Conference Insider: Day 2 - Zelensky, Scholz and Shadow of Trump
By Irina Pavlova
US 'Can't Play Political Games' Over Ukraine Aid: VP Harris Ukraine
13 hours ago
US 'Can't Play Political Games' Over Ukraine Aid: VP Harris
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments ( 1)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
JMiguel
JMiguel Guest 2 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

"aid workers"... Lol.

Reply
Himars
Himars Guest 2 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@JMiguel, yes aid workers. They cooked food for the leftover orc survivors. Pows.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Another Russian General Reportedly Killed in Devastating Ukrainian Strike on Belbek Air Base
Next » WORLD BRIEFING: February 2, 2024