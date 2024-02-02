Overview:

US Senate to float bill on its southern border to pave way for Kyiv aid, but Trump Republicans vow no military aid for Ukraine

€50B package from EU is a “clear signal to Russia,” president says

Foreign nationals reported killed in Russian strikes on Kherson

AFU gains in Zaporizhzhia region

Moscow continues its march on Avdiivka and other Donetsk fronts

US Senate announces vote on border/Kyiv, House Republicans say it’s dead on arrival

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said on Thursday that a vote on border security, a precursor to any bipartisan agreement on Ukraine aid, will take place in the upper chamber on Wednesday next week, at the latest.

The text of the Senate bill will be released by the end of this week, Schumer said, but House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said that the bill is dead on arrival already in the lower house, without even seeing the contents of the proposal.

House Republicans for over a month had refused to consider Democratic President Joe Biden’s $60 billion proposal for aid to Kyiv without an accompanying agreement on US border security.

However, in recent weeks, at former president Donald Trump’s insistence, reflecting Trump's pro-Kremlin stance, Republican Congress members in the House of Representatives have balked at voting for any assistance for Ukraine at all.

Zelensky grateful for “long-awaited” accord in Brussels

In his evening address to the nation on Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude to Brussels for approving €50 billion ($54 billion) of aid to Kyiv. The president said this would send a “clear signal” to Russia.

“Today the EU has made a long-awaited decision,” he remarked. “This is a clear signal to Moscow that Europe will withstand and that Europe will not be broken.”

The 27-nation bloc had been wrangling with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to get the measure approved and came through at the eleventh hour after gaining lukewarm support from Hungary.