LIVE Updated Feb. 7, 16:58

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-07-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 02-07-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

By Kyiv Post
Feb. 7, 01:00

Ukraine Urges EU to Speed up Artillery Shell Supplies

A Ukrainian artilleryman carries a 155 mm shell to fire a M777 howitzer toward Russian positions near Avdiivka in the Donetsk region on June 23, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP)
By AFP
Feb. 7, 16:58
Securing the shells has been a priority for Kyiv, which is burning through its reserves as Russia throws manpower and resources in a bid to make territorial gains.
What You Actually Need to Know About the US Assistance Package to Ukraine

The US Capitol building is seen from the base of the Washington Monument as the sun rises in Washington, DC, on May 28, 2023. (Photo by SAMUEL CORUM / AFP)
By Stefan Korshak
Feb. 7, 16:31
The numbers behind future US military assistance to Ukraine – if Congress ever approves it – seem pretty straightforward, but there’s a lot of fine print in H.R. 815.
Russian Railway Has a Shortage of Locomotives Due to a Lack of Imported Parts

By Kyiv Post
Feb. 7, 15:27
Western sanctions on high tech equipment and new or replacement parts for locomotives have reduced the Russian state-run rail system's ability to move freight.
