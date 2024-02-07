Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-07-2024

A Ukrainian artilleryman carries a 155 mm shell to fire a M777 howitzer toward Russian positions near Avdiivka in the Donetsk region on June 23, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP)
(COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on Feb. 6, 2024 shows
Russian President and presidential candidate Vladimir Putin meeting with his confidants ahead of the upcoming presidential election in Moscow on Jan. 31, 2024; and US right-wing political commentator Tucker Carlson speaking at the Turning Point Action USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 15, 2023. Tucker Carlson, a right-wing American talk show host close to former US president Donald Trump, said on Feb. 6, 2024 he was in Moscow to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA and GIORGIO VIERA / AFP)
This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on December 29, 2023, shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recording a video address in front of a sign reading "Avdiivka is Ukraine" in the town of Avdiivka, Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS