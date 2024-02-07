At least five people are dead and dozens more wounded after another Russian mass missile attack on cities across Ukraine on Wednesday morning.

Four people are known to have died in Kyiv and one in Mykolaiv.

In a post on Telegram, President Zelensky said said six areas of the country had come under attack including the Kharkiv and Lviv regions.

He added: “My condolences to all those who have lost family and friends. We will certainly respond to Russia – terrorists will always feel the consequences of their actions.”

Kyiv Post reporters in the capital were woken by an air raid alert just before 6 a.m.

Two loud explosions were heard in the center of the city around an hour later, and at least two more 45 minutes after that.

One missile flew into a residential region of the capital's southern Holosiivsky district and hit an apartment building in an upper story and detonated, a Kyiv Post reporter saw.

The Russian weapon with a silhouette similar to a cruise missile flew from west to east and was descending at a shallow angle when it struck the building.