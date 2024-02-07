For Israelis and Ukrainians fighting a war and looking to Washington to find a way to de-couple proposed US national security emergency spending from a politically-explosive domestic immigration bill, the future of American military assistance was still murky and worrying.
But the details of the Washington plan to commit resources to national security emergencies overseas, particularly the Israeli war against Hamas and Ukraine’s war against Russia, became a lot clearer on Wednesday, with the publishing of the draft bill that has been argued about for months, was uploaded to the internet.
For anyone unwilling to wade through the 370 pages of often dense language that makes up the H.R. 815 bill, but interested in the foreign policy in the legislation, Kyiv Post can help.
Only 62 pages are devoted to paying for emergency US spending to support the wars in Israel and Ukraine, and rising security tensions around Taiwan. The rest is taken up by US domestic law.
The bill is overwhelmingly concerned with border regulations and migration rules. US national security and things like lethal assistance to Israel and Ukraine, or assistance to Gaza civilians, or more funding to the US Space Force for better monitoring of China’s navy, seem as an afterthought.
The headline number of $118 billion, puts all the strands of the bill together and, while not quite pocket change by D.C. standards, it’s a drop in the ocean compared with the total $6.3 trillion US national budget.
Ukrainian Employers and Safety Rules During Attacks
Just under two percent of everything US taxpayers will fund in FY 2024, will go to its response to two wars and monitoring its potential military rival in Beijing. Ukraine’s share of the emergency spending package is slightly more than $60 billion, compared with some of the big ticket items in the US Federal budget such as: the American military ($751 billion), Social Security ($1.2 trillion), and Medicare/Medicade ($1.3 trillion). US government financing to student loan programs of all types for 2024, $482 billion, is more than six times the size of proposed US emergency security assistance to Ukraine, and seventeen times the value of that proposed for Israel and Gaza combined.
The current block on US military assistance to Ukraine has already affected Ukraine’s combat capability. The major gaps are felt in US produced high-cost, high-tech, precision-guided weapons that Ukraine has used with great effect, particularly Patriot long-range interceptor missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft and Javelin anti-tank missiles, and precision-guided rockets for the HIMARS and M270 artillery systems. Equally critical are large-scale deliveries of 155mm artillery ammunition to break up massed ground attacks.
In the sector of the front where Russian forces are currently making the most progress, the east Ukrainian sector of Avdiivka, Kremlin bombers have operated almost with impunity for more than a month. Ukrainian defenders have relied on hobby drones converted to carry grenades to engage Russian tanks and armored personnel carriers, because of artillery ammunition shortages. This limitation on the ability to counter Moscow’s forces has seen a spike in casualties on the front lines.
Of the $60 billion earmarked for Ukraine, $13.7 billion are allotted to the Ukraine Security Initiative, allowing the US Defense Secretary to use US taxpayer money to buy military materials and goods, almost without exception from US weapons manufacturers, and transfer them to Kyiv. Another $13.4 billion is set aside for “replacement through new procurement or repair of existing, unserviceable equipment,” such as US-made tanks, armored personnel carriers, missile launchers and artillery operated by Ukrainian soldiers, and damaged or worn out in combat.
A relatively modest $1.6 billion of US taxpayer largesse - a giant sum by Ukrainian standards - is transferred directly to the Ukrainian military. From the Kyiv perspective probably the single most critically-needed category is $5.6 billion for more ammunition.
The Ukrainian government would receive $7.89 billion for budget support, but none of that may go to pensions, and $50 million must be for food security, the draft bill says. A maximum $21 billion may be used to help Ukraine with loans and fiscal planning.
Beyond assistance to Ukraine, and outside the $60 billion earmarked directly for Kyiv, the bill plans substantial bumps to US Federal programs and agencies needing to work harder and expend more resources, as part of a US response to the wars in Israel and Ukraine.
Within the US military, the Marines Corps budget would receive a $212 million uplift, the Navy $319 million and the Air force around $3.4 billion, for additional resources needed to “respond to the situation in Ukraine”. An additional $5.2 billion, is added to overall Department of Defense (DoD) procurement, a term usually meaning new equipment purchases, for US units or agencies, “to respond to the situation in Ukraine and Israel.”
The bill attaches complex riders obliging the executive branch to account to Congress how the emergency funding is being spent, and to what effect. Within 45 days of the bill’s passage, as stated in the bill, the government must inform Congressional Committees on a Ukraine victory strategy, how it’s progressing, and how US national security is impacted.
This mandatory briefing to Congress should give a detailed breakdown by assistance areas, such as in the delivery of separate reports to elected officials of operational progress, in R&D, in humanitarian assistance, and in direct military hardware transfers.
By law, the Secretaries of State and Defense, as well and Commander US European Command must brief relevant Congressional committees in classified format. The Joint Chiefs will give a classified assessment as well. The bill stipulates that the US strategy for Ukraine will be reviewed and updated not less than quarterly.
In respect of Israel, the bill stipulates that the Secretary of State must deliver a report to the legislature once on the situation with hostages in Gaza, but there is no obligation to further brief Congress after that.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (6)
What everyone should REALLY know is that the united states continues to lie while Ukraine cotinues to die.
@Jack Griffin, Of course Kyivpost employees are not paid by putin to be his trolls. Thats just silly talk troll "jack".
Why would putin pay the Ukrainian patriots at Kyivpost or elsewhere, to inform the English speaking world about Putins many crimes in Ukraine (and indirectly about putins' US based crony's political support)?
I wonder what an actual russian paid troll comment's lifespan is on KyivPost these days.
I notice all my comments are still there.
Where's are your older posts troll “jack".
Why was domestic issues like border security part of the same bill for security assistance to strategic partners like Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan is the big mystery. Of course relying on the american government is a sin in itself. These people are hideous scum, they have no loyalty to allies ,its either use or get used with this lot. They only respect people who kick them around like the worthless trash
JOHN 7/2/24 Guest • 1 second ago
@Soulful, A fair and succinctly worded question. I've grown to assume jack is here for the worst of intents (sabotage Ukraine's defense) but every once in a while he throws us a bone seemly supportive of Ukraine's defence.
You seem to have more enduring hope for "jack' not purely being a MRGA troll. I hope you are right and I am wrong. Ukraine could use all the help it can get.
However I personally can no longer reconcile that any meaningful support from the USA will ever come from the same MRGA / MAGA group that has worked so hard to deprive Ukraine of any USA support since day one of this war (and even earlier if you consider the content of rump's first impeachment).
As per Wikipedia, that first impeachment inquiry reported that amongst other questionable acts, rump withheld USA approved military aid for Ukraine.
As per usual Mr. Korshak, you have provided an excellent factual article! Thanks for all you do to keep folks intelligently inform.
In contrast we have the MRGA trolls like "Jack Griffen" below, still pushing putin's old speaking points. All while apparently remaining naive to the close unpatriotic relationship rumps MAGA team to thug putin.
Troll jack also loves to absolve the same GOP MAGA party infiltrators from their current stalling on actually fixing the border which he likes to complain about so much. Apparently fixing it was only a REALLY BIG ISSUE up until rump recently commanded his minions to sabotage the former deal demanded by the GOP. Trump does not want it fixed just yet so he can instead again use it as a divisive election issue like he did ~8 years ago. So for the next 10 months according to the latest rump MAGA directives, the GOP should not do anything about remedying the border issue. So I guess they were not that concerned about the border after all. That aligns well with putins' needs to destabilize borders and sow dissent amongst US electorate. I think troll jack also forgot about how trump minion Banon et al, were convicted of pilfering millions collected from MAGA cult members to 'build the border wall', and how rump also wants to release all his criminal friends that tried to forcefully overthrow American democracy.
Stefan Korshak, you are a shameless idiot. Over the past 24 hours, there were 6,800 illegal aliens “encountered” along the southern US border. They are encountered and then allowed to illegally enter the US under Joe BRIBEn. All Joe BRIBEn has to do is secure our borders like Trump did, and Ukraine gets $61 billion in military aid. Joe BRIBEn and the Demagogic Cult are preventing Ukraine from receiving the aid.
@Jack Griffin, Troll "jack", is this a relative of yours?
"On September 6, 2022, Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin was ordered removed from office by a New Mexico judge, as a result of his participation in the January 6th insurrection and attack on the Capitol"
Like yourself he seems the type to also be okay with rumps' 2 treason related impeachments, and 81 felony charges. Seems such MRGA / MAGA members don't care much for observing fair democratic electoral process, nor for that matter observing many other USA laws.
@Jack Griffin,jesus christ YOU are a shameless idiot.
1) To compare a border issue that has been going on in your nation for 60 to 70 years to my nation being at war proves how mentally ill you are. When the Mexican Army starts to shell, missile, and rocket your nation's cities let me know. When the Mexican Navy blockades your nation's ports let me know. When the Mexican Airforce dominates your nation's skies let me know.
2) Speaking of violating, your nation's "leadership" is actively violating the Budapest Memorandum which was made legally binding by your heads of state signing their national word. Your nation took away our ONLY guarantee we would NEVER find ourselves in this predicament.
3) You should give us money because it was promised. Your heads of state agreed to honor the Budapest Memorandum...now honor the agreement OR give us replacement nukes.
4) You are typical wasp american with all your profanity and insults...I like it when you illustrate the points you are trying to make about others by demonstrating for all to see and laugh.
@Jack Griffin,5) You wasps have a long history of being a criminal culture...just like communist russia. Massive land theft, mass murder, genocide, attrocities, racial and religious hatred of anyone who is not exactly like you.
6) The border issue is so paramount that republicans / magas walked away and said no...twice! All your leaders had to do was honor your national word, honor the Budapest Memorandum and they could have gone back to playing internal political theatre game.
7) In maga language...you are FAKE, your nation is FAKE, your national word is FAKE, your government is FAKE, your politicians are FAKE, your agreements are FAKE, your border issue is FAKE.