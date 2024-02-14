Search

LIVE Updated Feb. 14, 16:49

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-14-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 02-14-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-14-2024
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 14, 01:00

Love Tested by War: Five Romances Guiding the Fate of Ukraine

Love Tested by War: Five Romances Guiding the Fate of Ukraine
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Feb. 14, 16:49
For Valentine's Day, Kyiv Post delves into matters of the heart and looks at the love stories of five of Ukraine’s most influential leaders, past and present.
More Than War Russia is Waging Genocide in Ukraine

More Than War Russia is Waging Genocide in Ukraine
(FILES) An eldery woman sits in front of destroyed houses after a missile strike, which killed an old woman, in the city of Druzhkivka (also written Druzhkovka) in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, on June 5, 2022. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP)
By Gina Christian
Feb. 14, 12:56
Russia seeks not just territory but extermination: Kremlin spokespersons regularly call for the destruction of Ukraine and its people, denying the existence of Ukraine’s identity and sovereignty.
Putin Signs Law on Seizing Property of Ukraine War Critics

Putin Signs Law on Seizing Property of Ukraine War Critics
In this pool photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via a videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, on February 13, 2024. (Photo by Alexander KAZAKOV / POOL / AFP)
By AFP
Feb. 14, 11:55
The law enables authorities to seize money, property, assets and valuables from those convicted of criticising the offensive.
Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows

Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows

Putin’s Genocidal Myth

Putin’s Genocidal Myth

Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts

Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts

700 Couples to Get Married on Valentine's Day in Ukraine

700 Couples to Get Married on Valentine’s Day in Ukraine
Vitaliy Charnykh (R), 21-years-old, conducts a wedding ceremony at a registery office in Kyiv on July 23, 2022. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)
By UkrInform
Feb. 14, 11:47
On Valentine’s Day in Ukraine, 700 couples are planning to tie the knot despite, or perhaps because of, the ongoing war; the number in Kyiv – 111.
Situation 'Extremely Complex,' Ukraine's Army Chief Says

Situation ‘Extremely Complex,’ Ukraine’s Army Chief Says
This handout photograph released on February 14, 2024 by the Press service of Ukrainian Armed Forces, shows Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky (2nd L) and Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov (L) visiting the frontline positions at an undisclosed location in eastern Ukraine. (Photo by Handout / Armed Forces of Ukraine / AFP)
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 14, 11:31
Russian forces have been intensifying their efforts to seize control of the eastern industrial hub of Avdiivka in recent months, claiming gradual progress in what has become a costly battle.
UNESCO Reports $3.5 Billion in Damage to Ukrainian Cultural Sites Due to Russian Invasion

UNESCO Reports $3.5 Billion in Damage to Ukrainian Cultural Sites Due to Russian Invasion
This photograph taken on July 23, 2023, shows the destructed Transfiguration Cathedral as a result of a missile strike in Odesa, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine on Sunday said the death toll from overnight strikes by Russia on the port of Odesa rose to two, with 22 people wounded, including four children. (Photo by Oleksandr GIMANOV / AFP)
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 14, 08:23
This marks a significant increase from the previous estimate of nearly $2.6 billion in damage reported by the Paris-based organization last year.
US House Leader Rejects Ukraine Aid Despite Biden's Plea

US House Leader Rejects Ukraine Aid Despite Biden's Plea
(FILES) US House Speaker Mike Johnson listens to Israeli Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana (out of frame) speak to the press at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 6, 2024. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
By AFP
Feb. 14, 08:09
Speaker Mike Johnson, who works closely with Biden's likely challenger in the November election Donald Trump, told reporters he has no intention even of allowing a vote on the bill.
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 13, 2024

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 13, 2024
ISW - map.
By ISW
Feb. 14, 07:54
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
'The Battle of Narratives' – War in Ukraine Update for Feb 14

‘The Battle of Narratives’ – War in Ukraine Update for Feb 14
A Ukrainian soldier of the 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade prepares for combat in a Challenger 2 tank in an undisclosed location near front line in Zaporizhzhia region, on Feb. 12, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP)
By John Moretti
Feb. 14, 02:51
US House speaker says Senate bill on Ukraine won’t see floor vote; SBU serves notice to Crimean collaborator;EU diplomat warns of renewed Russian offensive; Sides trade gains on Kupyansk-Kreminna line
