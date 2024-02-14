In Ukraine, 700 couples plan to get married on Valentine’s Day, writes Ukrinform, citing information from Ukraine’s Ministry of Justice.

“Today the hearts of 700 couples will beat in unison. Despite the war, newlyweds decided to officially combine [their] good luck on everyone’s day [for] lovers,” said the Ministry.

Among the leaders in number of marriages to be registered on this day is the city of Kyiv, where 111 couples are planning to take their wedding vows. Other applications across Ukraine include: Dnipropetrovsk region – 70 couples, Odesa region – 64, Lviv region – 44, Kyiv region – 42 (excluding the capital city limits); Vinnytsia region – 32.

The ministry reported that in January 2024, 9,326 couples got married in the war-torn nation.

The Ministry of Justice said that under martial law, currently in effect in Ukraine, the waiting period between submitting an application and registering a marriage is reduced to one day.

In 2023 in Ukraine, more than 186,000 couples wed and more than 24,000 divorced.