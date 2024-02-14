Oleksandr Syrsky, the newly appointed head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, expressed concerns on Wednesday about the precarious situation on the front lines during his visit to eastern Ukraine alongside Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Russian forces have been intensifying their efforts to seize control of the eastern industrial hub of Avdiivka in recent months, claiming gradual progress in what has become a costly battle.

In a statement shared on social media, Syrsky described the operational environment as "extremely complex and stressful."

He noted that Russian occupiers are increasing their efforts and hold a numerical advantage in personnel.

"We are doing everything possible to prevent the enemy from advancing further into our territory and to maintain control over the positions we currently hold," Syrsky stated.

Avdiivka is located in Ukraine's Donetsk region, which has witnessed some of the most intense fighting since Russia's invasion nearly two years ago. The Kremlin claims this region as part of Russia.

Syrsky mentioned that he and Umerov also visited Ukrainian forces near the town of Kupiansk, where Russian troops have been applying pressure on Ukraine's positions.

Following their assessments, Syrsky stated that important decisions had been made to bolster the combat capabilities of Ukrainian military units and to counter enemy actions, although he did not provide specific details.

On Thursday, Feb. 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree appointing 58-year-old Russian-born Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), replacing 50-year-old Valery Zaluzhny, who was dismissed.

Zelensky called Syrsky “the most experienced Ukrainian commander.”

Prior to his promotion, Oleksandr Syrsky served as the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Who is the new commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army and how did he reach such heights?

