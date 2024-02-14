Russia’s war on Ukraine could work to mask the genocide it is in reality waging against the Ukrainian people – and hinder Ukraine’s allies from fulfilling their responsibility to prevent further atrocities.
“If most people understand there’s a war going on, do they also understand that there is a genocide going on?” said Kristina Hook, an expert on Ukraine-Russia relations and mass atrocity prevention, as well as assistant professor of conflict management at Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Georgia (US).
Hook, who has conducted extensive fieldwork in Ukraine since 2015, is the principal author of “The Russian Federation’s Escalating Commission of Genocide in Ukraine: A Legal Analysis,” published in July 2023 by the New Lines Institute and the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights, both of which have researched the Rohingya and Uyghur genocides in depth.
The report followed a May 2022 analysis issued by the two organizations concluding that Russia had breached Article II and Article III (c) of the Genocide Convention, thereby triggering the duty of the 153 nations party to the document (including Russia, which acceded under the Soviet Union) to prevent and punish genocide.
Hook told Kyiv Post that under Article III (c), “the convention also prohibits direct and public incitement to genocide,” adding that “the risk of genocide is enough to trigger the duty to prevent.”
She pointed to the work of US-based journalist Julia Davis, founder of the Russian Media Monitor, who regularly provides English translations of Russian state broadcasts in which propagandists such as Margarita Simonyan and Vladimir Solovyov call for the complete destruction of Ukraine and Ukrainians – even as they deny the existence of Ukrainian identity and sovereignty.
“It’s very hard for me to see how anybody could make a case that the risk of genocide has not been triggered and hasn’t been triggered since (our) first report,” said Hook.
The convention itself – which was adopted in 1948, and which entered into force in 1951 – has a “central duty of… the prevention of genocide,” not simply the post-fact punishment of those who commit the crime, said Hook.
She also stressed that fulfilling the obligations of the Genocide Convention “is not just a moral commitment or a UN resolution.”
“This is a legally binding document that… 153 countries have ratified or acceded to,” she said. “And that I think is so important for the general public to understand, because when it’s ratified or acceded, it means that, for example, we in the United States have taken that into our domestic legislature, debated, and passed it. We codified it into our own law. And so it’s not just a nice thing we should do. It is a legal obligation.”
Hook said that while “there’s all this kind of technocratic language about the rules-based international order,” the Genocide Convention is the very foundation of international human rights law.”
“And if you begin to sort of pull away those bricks right there at the foundation by not upholding it, then it’s going to have a ripple effect across a wide variety of human rights issues that are built on top of the architecture,” said Hook.
Failure to recognize Russia’s genocidal aims distorts the compelling reasons for providing aid to Ukraine, Hook said.
“Some of the problematic media headlines on Ukraine, ones that maybe say, ‘Is the US doing too much? Is the international community doing too much?’… can lean into victim blaming,” she told Kyiv Post. “If you take out the word ‘war’ and substitute ‘genocide,’ it’s a totally different picture, and it’s an accurate picture of what’s happening.”
Hook said that some of Ukraine’s supporters in the international community have implemented “policies that are focused on holding back the Russian army from Kyiv or… on avoiding additional Ukrainian land being taken by Russia.”
While Moscow clearly seeks territorial expansion, viewing Russia’s decade-long invasion of Ukraine through the “genocidal lens … causes you to remember that Moscow … is also quite content with this ongoing daily campaign to ravage and destroy Ukraine through this daily barrage of missile attacks and shelling, through the murder of influential Ukrainians, through this continual daily destruction of so many features of Ukrainian life,” said Hook. “And I think that is part of its genocidal plan to destroy Ukraine, to burden its recovery.”
Hook said that aspect of Russia’s “daily, unanswered, destructive acts” is “largely going unaddressed in a sufficient way.”
At the same time, Hook said, there is “actually a hunger for the public to understand the context of these atrocities.”
Based on conversations with Ukrainian colleagues over the years, Hook said that until recently, “Ukraine was missing from people’s mental maps in really profound ways.”
Now, however, “we’re having these deeper conversations of Russian imperialism, of Russia being able to control the global narrative and overshadow the voices of Ukrainians speaking about their own experiences,” said Hook, stressing the need to do “everything we can … to elevate the voices of our Ukrainian colleagues in a variety of field and of impacted Ukrainians.”
Hook said she remains hopeful that informed citizens in democratic societies can help to stop Russia’s genocide in Ukraine.
“That’s why public education is important, just making sure people have the facts in front of them and then trusting them to do the right thing,” she said. “You can call your congressman, you can make a small donation. You can write your local newspaper and have a letter featured in your local newspaper to the editor. All of these things are a part of holding the policy and political process to account. And I have seen it work.”
“Our voices do matter,” she said. “We are never powerless, even against things that look like big evil.”
The views expressed are the author’s and not necessarily of Kyiv Post.
Comments (4)
___continued#2___ genocidal quotes from russian leadership (MRGA approved😱)
“We will kill as many of you as we have to. We will kill 1 million, or 5 million; we can exterminate all of you until you understand that you’re possessed and you have to be cured,” Pavel Gubarev, a Russian politician and a founder of the Russian puppet Donetsk People’s Republic, located in the Russian-occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast, said in October 2023.
“We need to kill, kill, and kill [Ukrainians],’ as I tell you as a professor…,” Russian nationalist Alexander Dugin, who has a significant influence on Putin, stated in 2014.
“This [Ukrainian] language should not exist… Neither this [Ukrainian] nation nor this language should exist! Cleanse it all out, cleanse out all of its sources,” Aleksei Didenko, a Russian State Duma member, said on 25 May 2023 at a conference in the State Duma.
“People often ask me why my Telegram posts are so harsh. The answer: I hate them [Ukrainians]. They are scum and degenerates. They want death for us, for Russia. And as long as I’m alive, I will do everything to make them disappear,” wrote Russian Security Council Deputy Chair Dmitry Medvedev on 7 June 2022, on Telegram.
__________The Euromaidan Press____________
____continued_____ genocidal quotes from russian leadership (MRGA approved😱)
“When a veterinarian deworms a cat, it is a routine procedure for the vet, a war for the worms, and a cleansing for the cat,” declared Vladimir Solovyov, one of the most prominent hosts on Russian state TV. He made this statement on July 19, 2022, during the program ‘Evening with Vladimir Solovyov’ on Russia 1 television channel.
“[Ukrainian children] should have been drowned in the Tysyna [river], right there, where the duckling swims. Just drown those children, drown them right in Tysyna [river]… Whoever says that Russia occupied them, you throw them in the river with a strong undercurrent… Shove them right into those huts and burn them up… [Ukraine] is not supposed to exist at all,” Anton Krasovskyi, former Director of Broadcasting of Russia’s state-funded RT, said on 23 October 2022.
“The opponents of letter Z must understand that if they are counting on mercy, no. There will be no mercy for them. It all became very serious, in this case, it means concentration camps, re-education, sterilization,” Soviet-Russian filmmaker and Putin’s mouthpiece Karen Shakhnazarov stated on 4 May 2022.
Euromaidan Press compiled 10 of the most genocidal quotes from Russian officials and propagandists. Russia's thug regime is a vile evil force. These are quotes from the people that putinrumps MRGA cult sadly choose to assist.
“We will crush this evil like annoying bugs. We will stand as a wall, defending our great homeland, which honors the traditions of its peoples and safeguards their spiritual values,” wrote Ramzan Kadyrov, a close Putin ally and the head of Chechnya, on 23 May 2023, on Telegram.
“These are simply animals. They don’t need to be agitated to lose their human form. They have no human form anymore. There is no pity for any of them, not one of them. This is whom the Russian Army is fighting – ghouls. Fighting against the undead who rose from the grave, just like in the TV series,” Russian State TV host Sergey Mardan stated on 28 March 2023.
“A pig is a well-known, widespread, popular image that symbolizes Ukraine. To make it more illustrative, we covered it with the Ukrainian flag. We took this photograph as a visual demonstration to show the fate of the Ukrainian nation. Just like this pig,” an unidentified lecturer in a Russian military uniform of a college in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, said on 29 March 2023 while displaying a picture of a dead pig covered in the Ukrainian flag, representing Ukraine’s fate.
----to be continued---
I have thought this from the beginning when Putin did not get Ukraine in a few days. I am disgusted at the House of Representatives and their lack of feeling over Politics. Shame on us for letting them do this. Trump is not a good person. Former Republication.