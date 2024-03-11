Search

LIVE Updated Mar. 11, 14:57

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-11-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 03-11-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
...
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 11, 01:00

Ukrainian Special Ops Sniper Downs Russian ZALA-type Drone

...
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 11, 14:57
The downed drone, valued at 3 million rubles, has become a trophy of the Special Operation Forces and will be further studied by Ukrainian specialists.
First-Ever: Ukrainian Court Confiscates Property of Pro-Russian Pensioner

Photo: Video screenshot/TSN/Youtube)
...
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 11, 13:06
This ruling marks the first instance in Ukraine where property has been confiscated due to support for Russia.
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 10 March 2024

British Defence Intelligence.
...
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 11, 12:07
Latest from the British Defence Intelligence.
