The SSO shared corresponding images of the Ukrainian sniper and the downed Russian drone, noting, "The sniper confirmed his qualifications and the UAV became a trophy of the SSO, set for further study by specialists."

"On one of the operational fronts, SSO operators detected an enemy UAV conducting reconnaissance in the area," the message stated.

A sniper from the Ukrainian Special Operation Forces (SSO) successfully downed a Russian ZALA-type drone valued at 3 million rubles (approximately $33,000), according to an SSO report via Telegram.

However, the Special Ops forces did not disclose the exact type of weapon used by the sniper or the specific details of the successful hit. As is customary, the sniper's identity remains anonymous and his face blurred in the image.

In a previous report from the SSO, a team of Ukrainian drone operators from the SSO's 73rd Maritime Center detected a Russian ZALA-type drone during reconnaissance operations. Through tracking, they were able to locate a Russian mobile launcher equipped with containers for storing ZALA and Lancet drones.

The SSO's aerial scouts then relayed the coordinates to Ukraine’s HIMARS operators. Subsequently, the Russian mobile launcher and containers for storing anti-aircraft missiles were destroyed by Ukrainian attack fire.

Russian troops are known to use the Lancet, often referred to as a “kamikaze” drone, in conjunction with the ZALA 421-16E2 reconnaissance drone, both manufactured by Russia’s ZALA Aero Group.

The ZALA reconnaissance drone identifies the target, after which Russian drone operators launch the Lancet at the specified coordinates.

As the Lancet approaches its target, the ZALA reconnaissance drone monitors the situation. The final stretch of the Lancet's journey is beyond the operator's control due to radio interference and obstacles such as buildings or trees.

This successful downing follows a series of recent reports detailing the destruction of the Zhitel Russian electronic warfare complex by a HIMARS missile attack, coordinated by SSO operators. Additionally, the destruction of the Russian Zoopark-1 surveillance and fire control radar complex, a highly valued asset often touted by the Russian military, has been reported.

According to open-source data, the estimated cost of the radar station is approximately $10-15 million.