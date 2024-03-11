A sniper from the Ukrainian Special Operation Forces (SSO) successfully downed a Russian ZALA-type drone valued at 3 million rubles (approximately $33,000), according to an SSO report via Telegram.

"On one of the operational fronts, SSO operators detected an enemy UAV conducting reconnaissance in the area," the message stated.

The SSO shared corresponding images of the Ukrainian sniper and the downed Russian drone, noting, "The sniper confirmed his qualifications and the UAV became a trophy of the SSO, set for further study by specialists."

However, the Special Ops forces did not disclose the exact type of weapon used by the sniper or the specific details of the successful hit. As is customary, the sniper's identity remains anonymous and his face blurred in the image.

In a previous report from the SSO, a team of Ukrainian drone operators from the SSO's 73rd Maritime Center detected a Russian ZALA-type drone during reconnaissance operations. Through tracking, they were able to locate a Russian mobile launcher equipped with containers for storing ZALA and Lancet drones.

Advertisement

The SSO's aerial scouts then relayed the coordinates to Ukraine’s HIMARS operators. Subsequently, the Russian mobile launcher and containers for storing anti-aircraft missiles were destroyed by Ukrainian attack fire.

Russian troops are known to use the Lancet, often referred to as a “kamikaze” drone, in conjunction with the ZALA 421-16E2 reconnaissance drone, both manufactured by Russia’s ZALA Aero Group.

GRAPHIC: Russian Troops Execute 3 Ukrainian POWs in Kherson Region
Other Topics of Interest

GRAPHIC: Russian Troops Execute 3 Ukrainian POWs in Kherson Region

A video released on a Telegram channel shows three captured and unarmed Ukrainian soldiers shot dead in what appears to be a summary execution by Russian forces.

The ZALA reconnaissance drone identifies the target, after which Russian drone operators launch the Lancet at the specified coordinates.

As the Lancet approaches its target, the ZALA reconnaissance drone monitors the situation. The final stretch of the Lancet's journey is beyond the operator's control due to radio interference and obstacles such as buildings or trees.

This successful downing follows a series of recent reports detailing the destruction of the Zhitel Russian electronic warfare complex by a HIMARS missile attack, coordinated by SSO operators. Additionally, the destruction of the Russian Zoopark-1 surveillance and fire control radar complex, a highly valued asset often touted by the Russian military, has been reported.

Advertisement

According to open-source data, the estimated cost of the radar station is approximately $10-15 million.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024 LIVE
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024
By Kyiv Post
3 hours ago
PUBLIC OPINION: USA Abandoning Ukraine? Or just Trump GOP?
PUBLIC OPINION: USA Abandoning Ukraine? Or just Trump GOP?
By Kyiv Post
6 hours ago
80% of Ukraine's Coal, Gas Power Plants Hit by Russian Attacks: Minister
80% of Ukraine's Coal, Gas Power Plants Hit by Russian Attacks: Minister
By AFP
10 hours ago
Sponsored content

Comments (2)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
rather
rather Guest 4 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Of course why not I think it's perfect this particular drone being down yes

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
JMiguel
JMiguel Guest 4 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

You're going to make a post about a downed drone now?!

Reply
Craig
Craig Guest 4 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@JMiguel, a downed INTACT drone. You understand the difference, don't you?

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Microsoft: Moscow-Sponsored Hackers Continue to Further Hacking Attempts
Next » ANALYSIS: Is Ukraine Hopelessly Outgunned?