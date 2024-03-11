In a landmark decision in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, a court has rendered a verdict of four years in prison in absentia for 80-year-old pensioner Alla Stadnitskaya, who openly expressed support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
As reported by TSN on March 9, the court additionally ordered the confiscation of all her assets, including her apartment.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) disclosed that Stadnitskaya, who relocated to Russia during the COVID pandemic, utilized the social media platform Odnoklassniki to advocate for Russian intervention, urging President Vladimir Putin to intervene and rescue what she termed “Bandera Ukraine.”
She also engaged in endorsing anti-Ukrainian sentiments by liking and endorsing posts hostile to Ukraine, including those that shifted blame for the conflict away from Russia onto Ukrainian authorities and citizens.
Stadnitskaya faced charges of separatism, although TSN did not specify the exact legal basis for the prosecution.
The ruling, which, according to the publication Court Reporter, took place on Feb. 21, marks the first instance in Ukraine where property has been confiscated due to support for Russia. Local residents suggest allocating the seized apartment to deserving war veterans needing housing.
Prior to her retirement, Stadnitskaya served as a physics teacher in a Ukrainian school for many years. She later relocated to Russia before the full-scale invasion started. Конец формы
