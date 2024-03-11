In a landmark decision in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, a court has rendered a verdict of four years in prison in absentia for 80-year-old pensioner Alla Stadnitskaya, who openly expressed support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

As reported by TSN on March 9, the court additionally ordered the confiscation of all her assets, including her apartment.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) disclosed that Stadnitskaya, who relocated to Russia during the COVID pandemic, utilized the social media platform Odnoklassniki to advocate for Russian intervention, urging President Vladimir Putin to intervene and rescue what she termed “Bandera Ukraine.”

She also engaged in endorsing anti-Ukrainian sentiments by liking and endorsing posts hostile to Ukraine, including those that shifted blame for the conflict away from Russia onto Ukrainian authorities and citizens.

Stadnitskaya faced charges of separatism, although TSN did not specify the exact legal basis for the prosecution.

The ruling, which, according to the publication Court Reporter, took place on Feb. 21, marks the first instance in Ukraine where property has been confiscated due to support for Russia. Local residents suggest allocating the seized apartment to deserving war veterans needing housing.

Prior to her retirement, Stadnitskaya served as a physics teacher in a Ukrainian school for many years. She later relocated to Russia before the full-scale invasion started. Конец формы

Trends are running markedly against Ukraine this week. House Speaker Mike Johnson must put Ukraine funding on the table right now, as the situation is becoming critical, the author writes.
Samuel H
4 weeks ago
How tragic. Zelensky punishing an 80 year old woman. Useless scum.

Sp
4 weeks ago
@Samuel H, Return to your cave!

How daft can you be?

She already escaped back to russia!

Meanwhile Putin lock up all opposition, kill anyone
who threaten his power.

I guess you are an idiot and scum Samuel H,
probably a russki or a just a vatnik.

Russia is losing, that is why all the prorussians
and russki trolls are all over this place.
And other sites.

Actually it's no point to answer idiots like you.

Samuel H
3 weeks ago
@Sp, maybe this will happen your family? You are cruel and stupid.

Sp
3 weeks ago
@Samuel H, My relatives are from Latvia.
We know all to well what russia is.

Some of my relatives vanished in Siberia,
due to Stalin.

So your point is void.


And by the way, that lady support what is
happening in Ukraine. Russian kidnapping
children, warcrimes etc..
Attacking civilians, attacking blocks of
civilian housing.

You think russias policy of repression is
worse than Ukraine's ?

Ukraine is the defending their country
against russian aggression.

So yes you are daft!

So you talking crap.

Russia out of Ukraine.
Then the war will end.

You are cruel to defend a system
that murder freedom and freedom
of life. Russia is a terror nation.
Period...

Samuel H
3 weeks ago
@Sp, 80 year old woman. Cruel and stupid! Sp = small penis?

Sp
3 weeks ago
@Samuel H, Ok, you are a troll.

Hump putins leg damn dog.

What is it with trolls and their
fixation of penises.

Sod off!!

Samuel H
3 weeks ago
@Sp, eat shit, mr small penis. Ha ha ha!

Bob Boomhauer
4 weeks ago
As a traitor to her country, she deserves far worse.

