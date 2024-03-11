Ukraine has almost certainly accelerated the construction of defensive positions on several areas of the front line. This includes anti-tank dragon's teeth and ditches, infantry trenches, minefields, and fortified defensive positions.

It is highly likely the expansion of defensive lines will reduce Russia's ability to advance or exploit tactical gains as part of its ongoing offensive operations. The establishment of major defensive positions is indicative of the attritional character of the conflict and means that any attempt to conduct breaching operations will highly likely be accompanied with high losses