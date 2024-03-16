Search

LIVE Updated Mar. 16, 16:07

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-16-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 03-16-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
...
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 16, 01:00

UN Commission Reports Continuing Violations of Human Rights by Russia

UN Commission Reports Continuing Violations of Human Rights by Russia
The UN Human Rights Council Offices in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: United Nations.
...
By Steve Brown
Mar. 16, 16:07
In its follow-up report to the UN on Friday, the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine said Russia’s disregard for the basic principles of humanitarian law continue unabated.
Read more

Russian ‘Double-Tap’ Strike Kills 21 in Odesa, Including Rescuers and Top Police Officials

Russian ‘Double-Tap’ Strike Kills 21 in Odesa, Including Rescuers and Top Police Officials
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Emergency Service on March 15, 2024 shows rescuers extinguishing a fire at the site of a missile attack in Odesa. Ukrainian authorities said on March 15, 2024 that the death toll from a Russian strike on the Black Sea port city of Odesa had grown to 14 with dozens more injured. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
...
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 16, 11:58
A Russian ballistic missile attack struck a residential area in Ukraine’s Black Sea port city of Odesa killing at least 21 people, in Moscow’s deadliest attack in weeks, Ukrainian officials said.
Read more

British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 16 March 2024

British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 16 March 2024
British Defence Intelligence.
...
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 16, 11:28
Latest from the British Defence Intelligence.
Read more
