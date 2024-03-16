Highlights:

Brussels Solidifies $4.9 Billion Funding for Ukraine

US Washington State Backs Ukraine in Meeting with Kyiv Oblast Governor Kravhchenko

Sumy Officials Start Evacuations of Northern Communities Close to Russian Border

Kyiv’s UN envoy Kyslytsya condemns Russia’s presidential election in “sovereign” Ukrainian territories

The European Union confirmed a 4.5 billion euro funding for Ukraine on March 15 through a two-installment program.

EU commissioner for Budget and Administration Johannes Hahn speaks during a press conference on Hungary’s recovery and resilience plan and on the application of the Rule of Law conditionality regulation at EU headquarters in Brussels, on November 30, 2022.

"Very glad to pave the way for next week’s first disbursement of funds under the Ukraine Facility program," Johannes Hahn, European Commissioner for Budget and Administration wrote on Twitter (X) announcing the signing of the decision.

As a sister city between Brovary, north of Kyiv, and Tacoma, Washington State, Kyiv regional Governor Ruslan Kravchenko visited the northwestern US state to “reaffirm” his war-stricken country’s commitment to the country.

Kravchenko signed an agreement to “share economic and academic resources” between the two states,” local KHQ news reported.

Tacoma, Washington, and the Kyiv suburb of Brovary have been sister cities since 2017.

More than 180 civilians of the northeastern Ukrainian region of Sumy have been evacuated in the past three days due to constant Russian bombardment, the local military administration said on its Telegram social media platform channel.

Ukrainian people who came through the humanitarian corridor from Russia's Belgorod region leave the bus as they arrive in a humanitarian center in Krasopillya, Sumy region on November 8, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Thirteen residents have been wounded in the past five days and an additional 4,500 have already been evacuated from 22 villages earlier without a timeframe given by authorities.

The sham veneer of the Russian presidential election taking place on March 15-17 was condemned by Ukraine ambassador to the United Nations on March 15.

“Holding elections in another UN member state’s territory without its consent is in manifest disregard for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity. Such elections have no validity under international law,” Serhiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s chief envoy to the New York-based United Nations said.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya attends the UN General Assembly meeting on the "temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine" marking the second anniversary of the Russian invasion, at the UN Headquarters in New York City on February 23, 2024.ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Kremlin despot Vladimir Putin has ruled Russia for 24 years either as president or prime minister and mocks democratic processes and expects to have no competition in the three-day election.

In addition to illegally annexing Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014, Putin signed a decree to claim the two easternmost regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as the south-central oblasts of Zaporizhzhya and Kherson in September 2022 during a failed invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow still doesn’t fully control any of the regions and Ukraine has fought back with all its might to withstand the unjustified invasion.

“We demand the Russian Federation refrain from holding illegitimate elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine,” Kyslytsya added.