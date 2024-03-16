Russian missiles pounded Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odesa on Friday, killing more than a dozen people including rescue workers in an attack President Volodymyr Zelensky described as "vile".

Local authorities said Russian aerial bombardments struck residential buildings, ambulances and a gas pipeline, leaving at least 21 people dead and wounding another 73 people, including rescuers.

Zelensky said Russian forces had launched a type of attack known as a double-tap strike on the port hub, with the second projectile ploughing into rescue workers at the scene.

City officials said Moscow targeted Odesa with Iskander missiles launched from the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014.

"Russian terror in Odesa is a sign of weakness of the enemy, which is fighting Ukrainian civilians at a time when it cannot guarantee security for people on its own territory," said presidential aide Andriy Yermak.

“Among the victims and victims are local residents, doctors, and (emergency workers). The second shooting happened when emergency services provided assistance to the victims of the first strike,” Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin wrote in a post on Facebook, Saying that it was the latest information as of 5 p.m. Friday.