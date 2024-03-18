Search

LIVE Updated Mar. 18, 17:53

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-18-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 03-18-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
...
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 18, 01:00

UN Chief Warns Against 'Sequel to 'Oppenheimer''

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gestures at the opening of the 55th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva on February 26, 2024. (Photo by GABRIEL MONNET / AFP)
...
By AFP
Mar. 18, 17:53
Russian President Vladimir Putin has made thinly veiled threats to use nuclear weapons as he warns the West against its support for Ukraine, which Moscow invaded more than two years ago.
Read more

Ukraine Digs in For Drawn-Out Defensive Fight

Ukrainian servicemen prepare earthbags to build a fortification not far from town of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on February 17, 2024. (Photo by Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP)
...
By AFP
Mar. 18, 15:44
President Volodymyr Zelensky said last week that Kyiv's troops were in an "ongoing process" of building around 2,000 kilometres of defensive lines.
Read more

German Coalition Cracks Deepen Over Ukraine Policy

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) gestures towards Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky as they address a press conference at the Chancellery, in Berlin on February 16, 2024. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a security deal with Germany on February 16, 2024, hailed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz as a "historic step" amid Kyiv's raging battles against Russia. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
...
By Euroactiv
Mar. 18, 15:08
Last week’s speech by SPD parliamentary leader Rolf Mützenich, in which he rhetorically asked whether it was not time to “think about how to freeze a war,” sparked controversy in the ruling coalition.
Read more
EU States Urge Bloc's Lender to Up Financing for Defence

Ukrainian servicemen work inside a Polish 155 mm self-propelled tracked gun-howitzer Krab at a position on the front line in the Donetsk region on August 29, 2022, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV / AFP)
...
By AFP
Mar. 18, 13:45
The European Union is scrambling to boost arms production as it struggles to keep weaponry and ammunition flowing to Kyiv and refill its own stocks.
Read more

SSO Snipers Eliminate Six Russian Soldiers in Kherson Direction: Striking Video

...
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 18, 13:37
Special Operations Forces snipers successfully take down a group of Russian soldiers during night operations in the Kherson direction.
Read more

Europe Growing Teeth

This photograph taken on March 12, 2024 shows flags of European Union's member countries displayed at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France. FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP
...
By Alexander Vindman
Mar. 18, 13:14
Europe is Stepping up Ukraine Support in America's Absence
Read more

Russian Missile Strike Hits Fire Station in Kharkiv Region, Injuring Rescue Worker

...
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 18, 08:45
Russian forces also attacked Ukraine with 22 Shahed drones in the early morning of March 18, the Defense Forces downed 17 of them.
Read more

Cheap Drones 'Cannot Match' Artillery Power in Ukraine: Experts

Pilots carry a drone on a training ground in Kyiv region on February 23, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP)
...
By AFP
Mar. 18, 08:42
Ukrainian FPV (First Person View) drones are currently responsible for between 65 and 85 percent of the destruction of Russian positions, according to a French military source.
Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 17, 2024

ISW - map.
...
By ISW
Mar. 18, 08:03
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Read more
