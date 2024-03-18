Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-18-2024

Ukrainian servicemen prepare earthbags to build a fortification not far from town of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on February 17, 2024. (Photo by Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) gestures towards Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky as they address a press conference at the Chancellery, in Berlin on February 16, 2024. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a security deal with Germany on February 16, 2024, hailed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz as a "historic step" amid Kyiv's raging battles against Russia. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
Ukrainian servicemen work inside a Polish 155 mm self-propelled tracked gun-howitzer Krab at a position on the front line in the Donetsk region on August 29, 2022, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV / AFP)