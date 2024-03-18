UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres invoked Oscar-winning film "Oppenheimer" on Monday as he warned that the world faced the highest risk of nuclear war in decades.
At a Security Council session called by Japan, Guterres said that the biopic about the morally conflicted father of the atomic bomb "brought the harsh reality of nuclear doomsday to vivid life for millions around the world."
"Humanity cannot survive a sequel to Oppenheimer," Guterres said.
"We meet at a time when geopolitical tensions and mistrust have escalated the risk of nuclear warfare to its highest point in decades," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has made thinly veiled threats to use nuclear weapons as he warns the West against its support for Ukraine, which Moscow invaded more than two years ago.
Without naming Putin, Guterres said, "Nuclear saber-rattling must stop."
"Threats to use nuclear weapons in any capacity are unacceptable," he said.
Elsewhere in the world, tensions surrounding nuclear-armed North Korea have continued to rise and Iran has been enriching uranium closer to the level needed if it decides to build an atom bomb.
Israel, the Middle East's only nuclear-armed power albeit an undeclared one, has been at war since an October 7 attack by Hamas militants.
Guterres called on the United States and Russia to resume negotiations, at a standstill since the Ukraine war, on a successor to the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty which expires in early 2026.
Not Good.
He also called for progress on other initiatives including the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which entered into force in 2021 but has little practical effect as no nuclear-weapons states are party to it.
Comments (2)
The UN is a useless organization. NATO has taken its place, and there’s no reason for the UN to continue to exist as it does now. Look at Guterres. He still can’t call Putin out by name. He’s a socialist, so I’d speculate he probably loved the Soviet Union. He’s probably angry that he has to confront the reality of what Russia is, which doesn’t gel with the naive, idealistic fantasy that socialists in the West clung to, even after the end of the Cold War.
their is no better remedy against climate change than a nuclear winter after a full blown thermo nuclear war
come on big impotent putler baby, play your deadly game
your socalled orthodox socalled god will probably .............................
hell is calling you baby putler
your karma will be worse than everything