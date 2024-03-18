A missile launched by Russian forces struck a fire department in the border town of the Kharkiv region early Monday morning, March 18, according to the State Emergency Service's Telegram report.

Eleven rescuers were on duty at the fire station during the attack. The missile strike resulted in injuries to a rescue driver from the local fire rescue unit, who suffered a hand injury. He received immediate medical assistance on-site.

The fire station building sustained damage from the strike, with broken windows, doors, gates, and damage to the roof and facade. Additionally, four fire and rescue vehicles were damaged.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian troops launched an attack on the Kharkiv region with five S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles, as well as two Kh-59 guided air missiles on the Sumy region.

Additionally, 22 Shahed-type strike UAVs were deployed in the attack. The Shahed drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia.

Ukraine successfully downed 17 Shahed drones during the attack, which took place across Kyiv, Poltava, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhia, and Rivne regions.

To counter the air attack, Ukraine mobilized anti-aircraft missile units from the Air Force and Ground Forces, along with mobile fire groups from the Defense Forces of Ukraine and electronic warfare capabilities, as stated by the Ukrainian Air Force.