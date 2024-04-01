Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
LIVE Updated Apr. 1, 14:04

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-01-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 04-01-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-01-2024
...
By Kyiv Post
Apr. 1, 01:00

Russian Links Emerge in Murder of Helicopter Pilot Defector

Russian Links Emerge in Murder of Helicopter Pilot Defector
Maxim Kuzminov
...
By Julia Struck
Apr. 1, 14:04
Senior Spanish police officers have reportedly found similarities with other Kremlin-linked attacks, including the 2019 Berlin killing of a Chechen rebel and the 2018 Salisbury poisonings.
Read more

Russian Attacks Leave Kharkiv's Energy Infrastructure in Ruins, City Mayor Says

Russian Attacks Leave Kharkiv's Energy Infrastructure in Ruins, City Mayor Says
...
By Kyiv Post
Apr. 1, 13:59
The ongoing onslaught on Ukrainian energy facilities by Russian troops has plunged Kharkiv into darkness and disrupted essential services.
Read more

Putin Signs Decree Calling up 150,000 Citizens for Statutory Military Service

Putin Signs Decree Calling up 150,000 Citizens for Statutory Military Service
People stand at a bus stop next to advertising for military conscription, showing a Russian soldier with an inscription reading 'Join to yours,' in Moscow, Russia, 24 January 2024.
...
By Euractiv
Apr. 1, 13:50
All men in Russia are required to do a year-long military service, or equivalent training during higher education, from the age of 18.
Read more
Featured
La Grandeur de la France

La Grandeur de la France

EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas

EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas

PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine?

PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine?

Eurotopics: IS Terror - Has Europe Underestimated the Danger?

Eurotopics: IS Terror - Has Europe Underestimated the Danger?
...
By Eurotopics
Apr. 1, 12:37
In the aftermath of the attack on Crocus City Hall near Moscow, for which Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility, fears of attacks by Islamist terrorists are growing in other countries.
Read more

WATCH: Ukraine Reportedly Hits Russian Electronic Warfare Complex

WATCH: Ukraine Reportedly Hits Russian Electronic Warfare Complex
Screenshot from video
...
By Kyiv Post
Apr. 1, 12:19
Military analysts noted that Russian troops have employed the R-330Zh Zhitel station since 2014 in Donbas, with earlier versions used during the first Chechen campaign.
Read more

Ukraine’s UN Representative Calls Out Russian Church for Promoting ‘Neo-Nazi Narratives’

Ukraine’s UN Representative Calls Out Russian Church for Promoting ‘Neo-Nazi Narratives’
Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, listens during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine, at UN headquarters in New York City on Jan. 10, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
...
By Kyiv Post
Apr. 1, 11:21
The World Russian People’s Council, established under the Russian Orthodox Church, issued a decree describing the war in Ukraine as a “holy war” and outlined ambitions for territorial expansion.
Read more

France Seeking ‘Clear Message’ From China to Russia Over Ukraine War

France Seeking ‘Clear Message’ From China to Russia Over Ukraine War
France's Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Stephane Sejourne (L) and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi hold a press conference after their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing on April 1, 2024. (Photo by Pedro Pardo / AFP)
...
By AFP
Apr. 1, 10:39
While China says it is a neutral party in the Ukraine war, it has been criticised for refusing to condemn Moscow for its offensive.
Read more

La Grandeur de la France

La Grandeur de la France
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) shakes hands with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) during a press conference at the presidential Elysee palace in Paris on February 16, 2024, after signing a bilateral security agreement.(Photo by Thibault Camus / POOL / AFP)
...
By Andrei Piontkovsky
Apr. 1, 08:23
...
By Jason Galie
Apr. 1, 08:23
Undaunted by US hesitancy, the “Macron Doctrine” in action would see France and its allies equip Ukraine with an air armada capable of striking the Kremlin at its most vulnerable spot.
Read more

Russia Demands Ukraine Extradite Own Security Chief

Russia Demands Ukraine Extradite Own Security Chief
Vasyl Maliuk.
...
By AFP
Apr. 1, 08:19
Russia has alleged Kyiv was linked to the concert hall attack, despite an affiliate of Islamic State having claimed responsibility.
Read more

India’s Role in Forging Peace in Ukraine

India’s Role in Forging Peace in Ukraine
Photo:twitter.com/DmytroKuleba
...
By Alina Hrytsenko
Apr. 1, 08:11
Following the Ukrainian foreign minister’s visit to New Delhi, could India be strategically well-placed to help end the war in Ukraine?
Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 31, 2024

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 31, 2024
ISW - map.
...
By ISW
Apr. 1, 08:06
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Read more

‘Life Can Prevail’ – War in Ukraine: Update for April 1

‘Life Can Prevail’ – War in Ukraine: Update for April 1
A Ukrainian serviceman drives a British FV103 Spartan armoured personnel carrier on a road that leads to the town of Chasiv Yar, in the Donetsk region, on March 30, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian forces face a "difficult" situation around the eastern city of Chasiv Yar as Russia focuses its offensive there, a Ukrainian army official said on March 25, 2024. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP)
...
By John Moretti
Apr. 1, 04:34
Second civilian reported killed by Moscow’s strikes in Lviv. Belogorod is said to evacuate thousands of children, as Russia’s war spills over its own border. AFU makes a major stand near Avdiivka.
Read more
Top News
La Grandeur de la France EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
Apr. 1, 08:23
OPINION: La Grandeur de la France
By Andrei Piontkovsky
EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas War in Ukraine
Mar. 26, 16:15
EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas
By Jason Jay Smart
PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine? War in Ukraine
Mar. 25, 18:00
PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine?
By Kyiv Post
Hi-Tech &amp; Drones in the New Ukraine EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
Mar. 8, 12:19
Hi-Tech &amp; Drones in the New Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
Look to the West Ukraine, But Get your Own House in Order  
Mar. 31, 14:32
OPINION: Look to the West Ukraine, But Get your Own House in Order
By Bohdan Nahaylo