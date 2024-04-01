Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-01-2024

France's Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Stephane Sejourne (L) and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi hold a press conference after their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing on April 1, 2024. (Photo by Pedro Pardo / AFP)
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) shakes hands with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) during a press conference at the presidential Elysee palace in Paris on February 16, 2024, after signing a bilateral security agreement.(Photo by Thibault Camus / POOL / AFP)
A Ukrainian serviceman drives a British FV103 Spartan armoured personnel carrier on a road that leads to the town of Chasiv Yar, in the Donetsk region, on March 30, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian forces face a "difficult" situation around the eastern city of Chasiv Yar as Russia focuses its offensive there, a Ukrainian army official said on March 25, 2024. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP)