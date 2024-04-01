On a day that Catholics and Protestants celebrated Easter Sunday, and at least two civilians were killed by Russian air strikes in Lviv, President Volodymyr Zelensky reassured the nation that “our spirit does not give up” and that “life can prevail.”

Russian cruise missiles had targeted energy infrastructure in major Ukrainian cities such as Kharkiv over the weekend, and blasted other infrastructure in the western region of Lviv on Sunday, killing two civilians, the governor of that region, Maksym Kozytsky, posted to social media. One man was killed after a civilian building was destroyed, while rescuers discovered the body of another man underneath the debris.

“There is no night or day when Russian terror does not try to break our lives,” Zelensky posted to social media on Sunday. “But we defend ourselves, we endure, our spirit does not give up and knows that it is possible to avert death. Life can prevail.”

Moscow said that the recent attacks on the energy grid, especially in eastern and central Ukraine, were in response to counterattacks from Ukraine on Russia’s border region. The nation’s single operator of high-voltage lines asked consumers on Sunday to cut down on electricity usage while repairs are made.