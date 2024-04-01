The Special Operations Forces (SSO) announced the successful destruction of the Zhitel Russian electronic warfare complex, sharing footage of the explosive moment via Telegram.

Operators of reconnaissance unmanned aircraft from the 3rd separate regiment of the SSO detected the complex during surveillance in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Following the target, SSO fighters relayed coordinates to an artillery unit of the Ukrainian Defense Forces for a precise strike.

The footage reveals the explosion of the Russian complex. The Special Ops Forces didn't clarify the exact type of weapons used for targeting.

Kyiv Post analysts were unable to independently verify the location and timing of the video. It’s challenging to definitively determine from the footage alone that Ukrainian forces were responsible for the destruction of the electronic warfare complex, as the explosions and thick smoke plumes were directly captured on camera and the quality of the camera was low.

“Thanks to the coordinated effort, electronic warfare complex Zhitel was destroyed,” the SSO’s message said.

It was not specified if there was any damage to the crew of the complex.

Typically manned by a crew of four, the Zhitel complex is designed for automated detection, direction finding, and analysis of radio signals within the working frequency range.

As reported by ArmiyaInform, the Zhitel automated jamming station poses significant challenges to both GPS and mobile users.

Military analysts noted that Russian troops have employed the R-330Zh Zhitel station since 2014 in Donbas, with earlier versions used during the first Chechen campaign.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have previously eliminated several of these stations during combat operations. The first Zhitel wreckage was discovered during the battles for Kyiv, with subsequent reports detailing the destruction of these electronic warfare complexes in the east and Kharkiv regions.

At the beginning of March, the SSO announced the successful destruction of the Zhitel Russian electronic warfare complex using American HIMARS, stating “Another Zhitel and its crew did not survive the HIMARS missile attack adjusted by SSO operators.”