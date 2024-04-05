Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
LIVE Updated Apr. 5, 18:57

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-05-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 04-05-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-05-2024
...
By Kyiv Post
Apr. 5, 01:00

New Staggering Losses and Increasing Mayhem are Rocking the Russian Army

New Staggering Losses and Increasing Mayhem are Rocking the Russian Army
...
By Jason Jay Smart
Apr. 5, 18:57
Chuck Pfarrer, a former squadron leader of SEAL Team 6, explains why Russia, despite having substantially more troops than Ukraine, is failing to make significant territorial gains.
Read more

Ukrainian Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko Prepared to Join War if Called Upon

Ukrainian Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko Prepared to Join War if Called Upon
Launch of the Game4Ukraine charity football match in 2023 Photo: United24
...
By Kyiv Post
Apr. 5, 18:22
Arsenal’s international defender Oleksandr Zinchenko says he would definitely leave the Premier League to fight in Ukraine if he were called up by his war-torn country.
Read more

Monument to Prigozhin and Utkin, Founders of Wagner Unveiled in Krasnodar

Monument to Prigozhin and Utkin, Founders of Wagner Unveiled in Krasnodar
Monument to Wagners founders on the territory of their chapel Photos: X / Twitter
...
By Kyiv Post
Apr. 5, 18:01
The founders of the private military company both died when an explosion brought down their business jet in Russia’s Tver region on Aug. 23.
Read more
Featured
La Grandeur de la France

La Grandeur de la France

EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas

EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas

PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine?

PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine?

NATO Not Planning to Train Soldiers Inside Ukraine but Tensions with Russia Rising

NATO Not Planning to Train Soldiers Inside Ukraine but Tensions with Russia Rising
This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on November 3, 2023, shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) speaking to Ukrainian servicemen during a visit to a training center to mark the "Missile Forces and Artillery and the Engineering Troops" Day at an undisclosed location in Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion. Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP
...
By Kyiv Post
Apr. 5, 16:27
Meanwhile, NATO considering supporting Ukraine with a five-year €100 billion fund.
Read more

Plane-Spotting NATO’s Logistics Hub for Ukraine – Little Polish Airport, Lots of Big US Cargo Planes

Plane-Spotting NATO’s Logistics Hub for Ukraine – Little Polish Airport, Lots of Big US Cargo Planes
Arkia-Israeli Airlines cargo jet that made two out-and-backs from Tel Aviv to Rzeszów in one day.
...
By Stefan Korshak
Apr. 5, 15:03
It’s purely speculative that all the C-5 Galaxies, C-17 Globemasters and 747-400s thudding down at Rzeszów are loaded with artillery ammo. But clearly Washington is seriously behind the operation.
Read more

Kyiv Confirms Ukrainian Drones Destroyed 6 Russian Planes at Air Base, as Many as 3 Sites Blasted

Kyiv Confirms Ukrainian Drones Destroyed 6 Russian Planes at Air Base, as Many as 3 Sites Blasted
Photo: screenshot from video
...
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Apr. 5, 11:48
...
By Alisa Orlova
Apr. 5, 11:48
A massive drone attack slammed the Morozovsk airfield in Rostov region taking out planes that Russia uses to target Ukrainian army positions and frontline cities. Three other sites were hit.
Read more

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Faces Heightened Risk as Power Line Severed

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Faces Heightened Risk as Power Line Severed
In this handout photograph provided by International Atomic Energy Agency on February 7, 2024, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Chief Rafael Grossi (C-L) visits the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. (Photo by Handout / International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
...
By Kyiv Post
Apr. 5, 08:37
The 330-kilovolt line, which supplied power from the Ukrainian energy system to the NPP, was cut by Russian shelling in the area.
Read more

Ukraine Jails Man Who Guided Deadly Pizzeria Strike

Ukraine Jails Man Who Guided Deadly Pizzeria Strike
...
By AFP
Apr. 5, 08:18
Thirteen people including novelist Victoria Amelina were killed when a Russian ballistic missile tore through the popular "Ria Pizza" restaurant on the evening of June 27, 2023.
Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 4, 2024

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 4, 2024
ISW - map.
...
By ISW
Apr. 5, 08:07
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Read more

Digest of Russian Crimes in Ukraine – June to July 2023

Digest of Russian Crimes in Ukraine – June to July 2023
...
By Steve Brown
Apr. 5, 08:03
June to July 2023 – the destruction of civilian areas intensifies with increased use of guided aerial bombs, cluster munitions and phosphorous along with cruise missiles and Shahed drones.
Read more

‘A Direct Confrontation With NATO’ – Ukraine at War Update for April 5

‘A Direct Confrontation With NATO’ – Ukraine at War Update for April 5
...
By John Moretti
Apr. 5, 05:01
...
By Mark Raczkiewycz
Apr. 5, 05:01
Pizzeria-attack traitor jailed for life; Civilian death toll from strikes in the East reaches 12; Russia again fears NATO encroaching on its borders; Zaporizhzhia nuke plant down to last power line.
Read more
Top News
La Grandeur de la France EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
Apr. 1, 08:23
OPINION: La Grandeur de la France
By Andrei Piontkovsky
EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas War in Ukraine
Mar. 26, 16:15
EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas
By Jason Jay Smart
PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine? War in Ukraine
Mar. 25, 18:00
PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine?
By Kyiv Post
Hi-Tech &amp; Drones in the New Ukraine EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
Mar. 8, 12:19
Hi-Tech &amp; Drones in the New Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
Look to the West Ukraine, But Get your Own House in Order  
Mar. 31, 14:32
OPINION: Look to the West Ukraine, But Get your Own House in Order
By Bohdan Nahaylo