June to July 2023 – the assault on and destruction of civilian areas intensifies with increased use of guided aerial bombs, cluster munitions and phosphorous along with cruise missiles and Shahed drones as Moscow attempts to undermine Ukrainian moral and resolve.

JUNE 2023

Bakhmut, Donetsk Region - May 2023

Photo: screenshot Telegram video

Jun 1 Guided aerial bombs hit a bakery and mortars hit a house in Beryslav, Kherson region, injuring four. Three guided aerial bombs hit Kozatsk, Kharkiv region destroying residential buildings. Guided aerial bombs struck a house in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, two people were injured. Two men were injured, a five-story building, a power line and a gas pipeline damaged by MLRS and heavy artillery attacks on Nikopol and Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region. Missile strikes on Udachne and Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, killed two and injured five. Missile attack on Kyiv destroyed two buildings, killed three and injured 12.

Other Topics of Interest ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 8, 2024 Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Jun 2 A woman was killed and three children seriously injured as their car drove over a landmine near Morozova Dolyna, Kharkiv region. Heavy artillery hit a multi-story building, killed two and injured four in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region. Guided aerial bombs hit Tiahynka Kherson region, damaging a post office, a village club, an outpatient clinic, and a monument. Russian troops were seen positioning weapons and equipment among civilian housing in occupied areas. Two were killed and 12 injured, a school, 15 multi-story buildings, five private houses and seven administrative buildings were damaged by overnight artillery bombardment of Toretsk, Vuhledar, Maryink, Chasiv Yar and Avdiivka, Donetsk region. Explosives laid at the Crimean Titan chemical plant in Armyansk, Crimea risk an environmental disaster. 22 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region struck by UAV, MLRS and heavy artillery killing one and injuring two. 16 injured by mortar, artillery, MLRS, anti-tank missiles, UAV and aircraft strikes on Kherson city and the surrounding area. 94 evacuated from the liberated territory of the region. Widespread damage by heavy artillery strikes on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.

Jun 3 A ballistic missile strike killed four and injured six in a residential building in Dnipro. Two killed, four injured by strikes on Slovyansk, Velyka Novosilka and Koma, Donetsk region, a cultural center and power lines were damaged. 24 communities in the Zaporizhzhia region hit with UAV, artillery and MLRS, killing two and injuring five. Residential areas in 14 settlements across the Kherson region, hit by MLRS, mortars, artillery, UAVs and aircraft, damaging a medical center, two churches and three administrative buildings.

Jun 4 22 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region were attacked by aviation, UAVs, MLRS and artillery, destroying 16 civilian objects. Three killed 22 injured, including five children, by a missile strike on Dnipro city that destroyed six apartments. Helicopters and tanks fired on populated areas of Chuhuyiv and Bohoduhiv, Kharkiv region, destroying the administrative building, two houses and farm buildings.

Jun 5 An artillery strike on Balaklia, Kharkiv region, killed two and wounded eight. Guided aerial bombs hit Beryslav, Kherson region, wounding two people and damaging 20 residential buildings. Mortars and Shahed UAVs damaged private buildings in three communities in the Sumy region. June 5. MLRS and phosphorous strikes on Kherson, damaged 20 houses, two educational institutions, and a medical facility. 19 frontline settlements across the Zaporizhzhia region were hit by aircraft, MLRS and artillery, two people were injured. Artillery, mortars, drones and MLRS struck settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring two, and damaging houses, a church, and a private enterprise. Reports that the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations is forcing Mariupol residents to remove explosive objects from wrecked apartments.

Jun 6 The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) was blown up flooding a huge area on the right bank of the Dnipro River, threatening 16,000 people, washing away landmines and causing widespread ecological damage, 1.5 million hectares of agricultural land inundated, contaminated drinking water, needed widescale evacuation, spilled fuel oil into the river. Missiles hit the Kyiv region, damaging a dormitory, a polyclinic and a maternity hospital. A missile strike killed a resident and injured six in New York, Donetsk region. Phosphorous munitions hit Kozatske and Kizomys, Kherson region, killing a civilian woman and setting fire to crops. One person was killed, nine injured by MLRS strikes in Balakliia, Kharkiv region.

Jun 7 Artillery and drone attacks on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region damaged residential buildings, outbuildings, agricultural equipment an educational institution, 2 private enterprises, a low-pressure gas pipeline, and a power line. More than 1,450 people evacuated after the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP. A Shahed strike on Yunakivka, Sumy region killed two and injured one and destroyed their home. Mortar, artillery, MLRS, UAV, tank, and aircraft, strikes on 20 settlements in the Kherson region.

Jun 8 A missile attack on Uman, Cherkasy region, injured eight in an industrial facility and a car wash. 2,339 people, including 120 children, evacuated and 563 rescued, from 32 settlements in the flood zone. A woman was killed and another injured by a guided aerial bomb strike on Beryslav, Kherson region. Nine were injured, including two rescue workers, a police officer, a doctor, and a volunteer from Germany, by a strike on Kherson while evacuating civilians. Odradokamyanka, struck with phosphorous munitions along with artillery strikes on nine other settlements in Kherson region. Four missiles hit Avdiivka and air strikes hit Velyka Novosilka, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Selydove and Kostiantynivka, killing four, including two children and injuring five, all in the Donetsk region.

Jun 9 Three civilians being evacuated from Kherson injured by an artillery attack. A guided aerial bomb hit a medical facility in Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region killed two. 23 settlements flooded in Mykolaiv region from Kakhovka dam destruction, one killed, 825 evacuated. Missile debris injured four and damaged 14 buildings in Zviahel, Zhytomyr region. 21 populated areas in Zaporizhzhia region were hit with heavy artillery, 24 houses damaged. One killed, seven injured by strikes on front line areas of the Donetsk region. Mortars, artillery, MLRS, UAV and aircraft struck the city of Kherson.

Jun 10 Front-line communities of Zaporizhzhia region hit by artillery, killing two and wounding one in Orikhiv. Three police officers and a 16-year-old girl were hit during evacuation from Kherson. Debris from missiles and Shahed kamikaze drones killed three and injured 29 in the Odesa region.

Jun 11 25 wounded when evacuees from Kherson hit with artillery, three killed, 23 injured. Two guided aerial bombs hit Kozatske, Kherson region, destroying a five-story building and a kindergarten. Border area of Sumy region hit with 82mm and 120mm mortars. Contamination from Kakhovka dam explosion detected in the Black Sea. Reports evacuees from flooded areas of occupied Kherson forced to accept Russian passports before being evacuated. Mortar, artillery, MLRS, UAVs and aircraft strike Kherson region, injuring five. Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region hit with heavy artillery.

Jun 12 Air strikes on Velyka Novosilka and Avdiivka, and artillery strikes on Chasiv Yar and Toretsk, Donetsk region, damaged apartment buildings and wounded two civilians. 17 hits on localities in the Zaporizhzhia region, injured three. A dam was blown, near Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia region flooding the area around the Mokry Yaly River. Avdiivka hit by artillery injuring two. Mortar, artillery, MLRS, UAV, and aircraft hit eight settlements in the Kherson region, killing three and injuring 12.

Jun 13 An attack by six missiles on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, killed ten people, wounded 28, hit a five-story residential building, a transport company, a warehouse, and other civilian objects. An artillery strike on Bilozerka, Kherson region hit a church, killing a priest and injuring a woman, along with four residential buildings, the post office, administrative buildings, the central square, and critical infrastructure were damaged. Border areas of the Sumy region struck with artillery and mortars, hitting an orphanage. Front line settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit with Shahed drones, cannon artillery, MLRS, mortars and aircraft. Cruise missiles struck a warehouse and a residential building in Kyiv. Heavy artillery shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region damaging buildings.

Jun 14 Four Kalibr missiles hit Odesa, three killed and 13 injured, damaged a retail warehouse, a business center, an educational institution, a residential complex, fast food restaurants and shops were damaged. Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, hit with missiles, killing three civilians and injuring three. Kherson city and Bilozerka hit with MLRS, one killed, three injured, residential quarters, administrative buildings and churches damaged.

Jun 15 Hydraulic structures have been damaged in an attempt to flood areas of the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Kherson regions as artificial obstacles. Zelenivka, Kherson region, hit by mortars killed one and injured one. Reports that ambulances in occupied Mariupol, being used to move ammunition to Berdiansk. Industrial enterprises in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, hit with missiles and Shahed drones overnight, one man injured. Strikes on Pivnichne, Avdiivka, Shakhtarsk, Nelipivka and Keramik, Donestk region, injured 11 civilians.

Jun 16 Mass artillery attack on Kherson city injured 23 people, including three children. One killed and one injured by missile strike on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. Fifty-four settlements in Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions remain flooded after the invaders blew up the Kakhovka HPP. 12 missiles, including Kinzhals, were fired at Kyiv during a visit by the African delegation, four injured and more than 30 houses were damaged. Mortar, artillery, MLRS, drones, aircraft, and missiles struck the frontline areas of the Kherson region killing three and injuring two.

Jun 17 Almost 500 children were taken from occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk regions to Russia in June. One killed and three injured by MLRS strike on Kozatske, Kherson region. Border settlements in Chernihiv and Sumy regions were hit by artillery and rockets fired from helicopters. A child and its mother were injured by artillery fire on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, 11 residential buildings, a garage, a car, a gas pipeline, and electricity networks were damaged. Anti-tank missiles killed two civilian volunteers in a car near Zolochiv, and four more in Huryiv Kozachok, both in the Kharkiv region. Artillery and mortars hit frontline settlements in the same region, damaging private houses and commercial buildings. Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region was hit with artillery overnight damaging private houses, outbuildings and powerlines.

Jun 18 Artillery and mortars struck Lyptsi and Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, injuring a civilian and damaging private houses. There was an attack on humanitarian, emergency and evacuation teams in Avdiivka, Donetsk region using guided aerial bombs that destroyed a 9-story building. Seven settlements in the border areas of the Sumy region were hit by artillery and mortars damaging homes and civilian infrastructure. A man and his 15-year-old son were killed when their car was hit by an anti-tank missile near Sahy, Kherson region. An artillery strike destroyed a house in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. There were UAV, MLRS and artillery strikes on 20 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region causing damage to private and public buildings.

Jun 19 Strikes on Chasiv Yar, Zalizne and Ivanivske, Donetsk region injured five. Heavy artillery attacked Myrove, Dnipropetrovsk region overnight. Another massive Shahed drone attack against Kyiv, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv, 31 out of 35 were shot down. Beryslav along with four other settlements, Kherson region, hit with MLRS and artillery, injuring six and damaging at least 10 residential and administrative buildings. Reports that 500 residents of occupied Oleshky, on the left bank of the Kherson region, died because they were prevented from leaving as they did not have Russian passports. 14 border settlements in the Chernihiv region hit by aircraft and kamikaze drones. A strike on Tonenke, Donetsk region, killed a civilian.

Jun 20 Areas of the Kherson region, without drinking water, sewerage, electricity and other utilities due to the flooding from Kakhovka and many bodies lie under rubble. Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region hit by artillery, destroyed a residential building and a low-pressure gas pipe. An ambulance crew was fired on in an artillery strike on Kherson city, a civilian was killed, and residential houses, a kindergarten, an educational institution, and a car repair shop were damaged. Seven settlements in the Donetsk region fired on by artillery, tanks, and MLRS injuring three and damaging 12 properties. Ray-Oleksandrivka, Mykolaiv region struck by artillery, damaging power lines. 19 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region were struck by aircraft, MLRS and artillery, causing destruction and injuring one person.

Jun 21 Landmines have been placed in the Zaporizhzhia NPP. 18 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region were struck with cruise missiles, UAV and MLRS causing destruction and injuring four. Artillery strikes on Druzhba and Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region killed two and wounded one. The city of Kherson was hit 72 times with mortars, artillery, ATGM, UAV, MLRS and aircraft, killing two and injuring eight.

Jun 22 In Kherson, artillery strikes injured four, including two student volunteers from Rivne. Three civilians were wounded in rural areas of the Zaporizhzhia region, one of 24 settlements hit by UAVs, MLRS, and artillery attacks, widescale damage to civilian objects. One killed and six injured, including an 11-year-old boy, by artillery shelling of Pokrovsk and Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region. Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, were hit with X22 missiles overnight causing extensive damage to buildings, a gas pipeline, water supply and powerlines. An explosion in a 16-story building in Kyiv killed two and damaged five apartments.

Jun 23 24 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region were attacked by aircraft, UAV, MLRS and artillery strikes, one killed, four injured and 27 civilian objects destroyed or damaged. Forced evacuation from Hola Prystan, Kherson region, saw extensive looting.

Jun 24 Four were killed, five injured and two five-story apartment blocks and over 30 residential houses damaged by guided aerial bombs and cluster munitions dropped in Orikhiv and Mala Tokmochka, Zaporizhzhia region. A municipal transport company hit in Kherson city, killing two and injuring five. Over 20 missiles were fired at Kyiv, three killed and eight injured by missile debris. Missile debris damaged several houses in Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovohrad region.

Jun 25 Three civilians injured in shelling of Avdiivka, Sukha Balka and Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region. Settlements in the Kherson region were hit 95 times, by mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs, and aircraft killing one civilian and seven injured.

Jun 26 A 71-year-old woman was wounded by an artillery strike on a music school in Bilozerka, Kherson region. Residential areas in Kherson and Antonivka were hit with incendiary munitions causing widespread damage. Koriukivka and Novhorod-Siversky, Chernihiv region, were hit with mortars and MLRS damaged a transformer, leaving 11 settlements without electricity. Border areas of the Sumy region were struck with mortars and artillery, damaging two apartment blocks, and two private houses, and disrupting the water supply. Vuhledar, Chasiv Yar, Kurakhivka and Avdiivka were hit with MLRS and artillery 19 times, and houses and infrastructure were damaged in the community. Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, was hit with heavy artillery.

Jun 27 An Iskander ballistic missile hit a restaurant in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, killing 13, including writer Victoria Amelina, and injuring 61 people. Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, was again hit by artillery, and seven houses were damaged. 15 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit by artillery, killing one and injuring six, residential buildings, communications and property damaged. 25 frontline and border settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit with mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, drones, and aircraft large-scale damage of civilian infrastructure.

Jun 28 MLRS strike on Kurylivka, Kharkiv region, injured a 70-year-old woman.

Jun 29 A medical facility and a city school, where a “point of indestructibility” was sited were hit by artillery, two were injured. Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region was hit with heavy artillery.

Jun 30 Some Russian military have withdrawn from the Zaporizhzhia NPP. 72 separate attacks on the Kherson region, hit residential areas killing three and injuring four, and damaged a humanitarian aid distribution center, and a medical and educational institution. Nikopol attacked with heavy artillery overnight. Six S-300 anti-aircraft missiles were fired at civilian infrastructure facilities in the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Chuhuiv.

RIA Pizza restaurant destroyed by Iskander missile in Kramatorsk, June 27, 2023

Photo: Donetsk Regional Administration

JULY 2023

Jul 1 Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, hit with artillery, destroying eight residential properties. Frontline communities in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit by UAVs, MLRS, and artillery attacks, with one killed in Mala Tokmachka and two injured in Preobrazhenka. Strikes in residential areas of Kherson city injured three, including two children, and five more injured in frontline settlements.

Jul 2 A tractor driver was injured after hitting a landmine while plowing in Posad-Pokrovske, Kherson region. An apartment block in Kherson city was destroyed by a missile strike, four were injured. A gymnasium was destroyed in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region by an MLRS attack. 17 other frontline settlements in the region came under missile, MLRS and artillery attacks. Two women were injured in Balaklia, Kharkiv region one of 10 border settlements struck. One civilian was killed and five injured in the shelling of Avdiivka and Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.

Jul 3 Sumy City was hit with four Shahed drones, one was killed, and 16 injured. Missiles struck Kushuhum, Zaporizhzhia region along with 12 other settlements hit by MLRS, UAV and artillery injuring six and destroying an entertainment complex. Settlements in the Kherson region were hit 85 times by mortars, artillery, tanks, MLRS, aircraft and drones, injuring seven and causing destruction. Marhanets and Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region were hit by artillery injuring two.

Jul 4 A multiple missile strike in Pervomaysky, Kharkiv region during the funeral of a serviceman, injured 12 including five children, extensive damage to apartments, a kindergarten, a school, and a courthouse. Three communities in the Sumy region were hit with artillery.

Jul 5 Shevchenkivka village was almost obliterated by a strike with almost 40 artillery shells. One was killed, and five were injured by a strike in the Bilozerka community, both in the Kherson region. Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region, struck with artillery. Five border communities of Sumy region were hit by artillery, damage to civil infrastructure. 12 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region hit with aircraft, MLRS, and artillery strikes, and 17 civilian objects were destroyed. Two were injured by artillery strikes on Chasiv Yar and Dalnie, Donetsk region.

Jul 6 71-year-old woman injured by artillery in Borova, Kharkiv region. 14 frontline settlements in Zaporizhzhia region were hit with UAV, MLRS, and artillery, killing one and destroying 27 civilian objects. Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region was hit three times by artillery, damaging two houses and a power line. 84 attacks using mortars, artillery, tanks, MLRS, aircraft and UAVs on border settlements in the Kherson region, killing two civilians and injuring ten. Six were killed and eight injured in a Kalibr missile strike on an apartment building in Lviv.

Jul 7 12 settlements were hit by aircraft, UAV, and artillery strikes in Zaporizhzhia and Poltava, killing one and injuring seven.

Jul 8 One killed, and five injured after the roof collapsed at a thermal power plant and six civilians have been killed and five injured in Lyman, Donetsk region. 15 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit by air-launched missiles, MLRS, and artillery strikes, and two civilians were injured. 17 frontline settlements in the Kherson region and Kherson city hit with mortars, artillery, aircraft, infantry fighting vehicles, recoilless and heavy machine guns, MLRS, and UAVs, injured one and destroyed houses, a school and two private enterprises.

Jul 9 Artillery strike on Yampil, Donetsk region wounds one. Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, was hit with heavy artillery damaging four civilian buildings and a powerline. The city of Kherson and frontline towns were hit with missiles injuring one.

Jul 10 Three were killed and seven injured by strikes on private houses in Hostre, Toretsk, and Avdiivka, Donetsk region. A guided aerial bomb struck a humanitarian aid point in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region killing seven and injuring 11. Ammunition storage sites are seen in the middle of residential apartment buildings in Donetsk region and Mariupol. Firefighters were attacked while dealing with a fire in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. Overnight artillery and mortar strikes on border communities in the Sumy region damaged civilian infrastructure.

Jul 11 A humanitarian aid point in Kherson city was damaged by artillery strikes. 12 frontline settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit by airstrikes and MLRS rockets, and residential areas were damaged. The border areas of the Sumy region were hit by artillery. An overnight strike by 28 Shahed drones, 26 shot down, on Kyiv and Odesa. Falling debris damaged residential buildings in two districts of Kyiv. Marhanets and Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region hit.

Jul 12 Artillery struck border villages of the Kharkiv region, destroying houses. 16 settlements were struck by artillery, MLRS and UAV in the Zaporizhzhia region, and three were killed by guided aerial bombs in Orikhiv. Two were injured by Shahed drone strikes in the Cherkasy region and non-residential infrastructure facilities were damaged. Multiple attacks on frontline settlements in the Kherson region using mortars, artillery, tanks, MLRS, RPG, ATGM and UAVs, one killed and five injured, including a child. Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region attacked with a drone and heavy artillery.

Jul 13 An artillery strike killed a civilian and injured four more in Pervomaiske, Donetsk region. Six Shahed drones were shot down attacking Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, overnight, and one man was injured by falling debris. Mortars fired on Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, killed a civilian. Artillery strikes on Zolota Balka and Beryslav, Kherson region, killed a man and damaged an administrative building. Eight residents were injured by artillery strikes on Zvanivka, Berdychi and Toretsk, Donetsk region. Kherson city and surrounding area were hit 40 times by mortars, artillery, tanks, aircraft, MLRS, recoilless guns, and UAVs. Five were killed and four others injured and buildings were damaged overnight by falling debris from a shot-down Kalibr missile. Shahed drone attacks on Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia.

Jul 14 Russia launches children’s “rehabilitation” programs in occupied Kherson. One man was injured by a Shahed drone hit in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, overnight – five out of six were shot down.

Jul 15 Stepnohirske, Zaporizhzhia region, was hit with MLRS, three civilians were injured and an administrative building was damaged. One was killed, and one was injured by the shelling of Kolodiazne, Kharkiv region. Khotin, Sumy region, was hit with mortars. MLRS strike killed a civilian in Neskuchne, Donetsk region.

Jul 16 Shelling of Rozlyv, Kherson region, injured two and a wheatfield caught fire. One killed and seven injured in a strike on Osnovianskyi, Kharkiv region. An enterprise in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, was destroyed by an overnight missile attack. 20 MLRS rockets hit Novoliubivka, Luhansk region destroying a civilian logistics hub. Seven civilians were injured by the MLRS strike on Stepnohirsk, one of 13 settlements hit in the Zaporizhzhia region. Overnight four S-300 missiles fired from the Belgorod region hit the city of Kharkiv damaging the stadium and road surfaces. Two civilians were killed and one injured in strikes on Chasiv Yar and Oleksandro-Shultyne, Donetsk region.

Jul 17 Missiles struck Synelnykov, Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging several residential buildings. Artillery strike on Bilopillia, Sumy region, killed two and injured ten. Residential areas of Kherson were hit by artillery overnight, and homes were damaged.

Jul 18 One killed and one injured by shelling of Dvorichna, Kharkiv region. Debris from Shahed drones and missiles shot down over Odesa damaged a church and a hotel. An airstrike on Orikhiv, the Zaporizhzhia region, killed one civilian and injured five. Artillery strikes on Stepanivka, Makarivka and Stepove, Donetsk region, killed three and injured 10.

Jul 19 One killed and 12 wounded, 60,000 tons of grain and vegetable oil awaiting loading, an industrial facility, warehouses and trade pavilions of the industrial goods market, shopping malls, multi-story buildings of residential complexes, cars, administrative buildings were damaged by a mass drone and Oniks, Kh-59 and Kh-22 missile strike on the Odesa region. Four were killed, several injured, and churches and humanitarian aid storage damaged, by Shahed drone attacks in Kherson, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions. Eight overnight strikes on border communities of the Sumy region, injured three. Northern Zhytomyr region was hit with Shahed damaging houses and infrastructure facilities.

Jul 20 At least 25 were killed and 27 injured by a 19-missile attack on the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions, more grain stocks were destroyed along with multi-story buildings, a nursery, and a kindergarten.

Jul 21 A missile strike hit a cultural house in Chernihiv, killing two. Artillery strikes hit Druzhba and Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region killing a 10-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old girl and injuring three. A strike in Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region, killed four employees and injured two in an agricultural enterprise. In total 20 settlements were hit in the region by MLRS, UAV and air strikes Rockets damaged a house in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, injuring the owner.

Jul 22 Heavy artillery strikes injured three and damaged a dozen homes and transmission lines in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. One was killed and one injured in Dvorichna, Kharkiv region by MLRS strikes. Four border communities in the Sumy region were hit with mortars, recoilless guns, and small arms.

Jul 23 Artillery strikes on Marhanets and Velykomykhailivka, Dnipropetrovsk region caused damage. A total of 19 missiles of at least five types of missiles: Kalibr, Oniks, Kh-22, Iskander-K and Iskander-M hit the Odesa region, killing three and injuring 19, over 40 buildings including 25 architectural monuments and the Orthodox Transfiguration Cathedral, were severely damaged. Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region struck with cluster munitions destroying a building used as a humanitarian and medical aid hub. Four missiles struck the suburbs of Zaporizhzhia city.

Missile damage to the Orthodox Transfiguration Cathedral, Odesa

Photo: State Emergency Services

Jul 24 Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region hit by cluster munitions killed two, including a child and injured ten others. Five were injured by artillery strikes on Kupyansk and Dvorichna, Kharkiv region. 17 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, hit with artillery, UAV and MLRS, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure. 10 strikes on frontline settlements in the Kherson region, one injured. Shahed drones struck the Odesa region injuring four workers and damaging Danube port infrastructure including a grain hangar and other agricultural storage.

Jul 25 Four missiles fired at Avdiivka, Donetsk region, killing a man and injuring a woman.

A farm in Tomaryne, Kherson region, was hit with artillery killing cattle and destroying farm buildings and equipment. 12 other settlements in the Kherson region were struck by mortars, artillery, the MLRS, recoilless guns, automatic grenade launchers, and UAV, two civilians were injured, and residential areas, a school, and infrastructure were damaged.

Jul 26 Guided aerial bombs and artillery hit New York, Pivnichne, Soledar, Toretsk and five other communities in the Donetsk region, causing severe damage to residential buildings. Seven communities in the Sumy region were hit with mortars, artillery, heavy machine guns and VOG grenades dropped from UAVs.

Jul 27 47 bodies were found in Izium, Kharkiv region, under the rubble of a five-story building that had been destroyed in March 2022. Further victims may be found under other destroyed buildings. An artillery strike on Tiahynka, Kherson region, injured a man. The Coke and Chemical Plant in Avdiivka, Donetsk region was hit with MLRS and artillery. Two were injured in artillery strikes on four other villages in the Donetsk region. The body of a woman was found after rubble from the July 23 missile attack on Odesa was cleared. Mortars, artillery, MLRS, aircraft, and UAVs hit 12 settlements in the Kherson region. A guided aerial bomb dropped on Kivsharivka, Kharkiv region, destroyed a five-story residential building. A civilian was killed and nine injured by strikes in Zalizne, Donetsk region. Artillery strikes on Nikopol, Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka, Dnipropetrovsk region damaged residential buildings, an educational institution, an administrative building, a communications company, a post office, a church, and power transmission lines.

Jul 28 A new high-rise building in the center of the city of Dnipro was destroyed by two Iskander-M missiles and ten people were injured. Artillery hit Novoozynove, Kharkiv region, wounding six and damaging two residential buildings. Two power units at Zaporizhzhia NPP, were forced to close. Mortar and air attacks on Beryslav and Novokakhovka, Kherson region, injured two.

Jul 29 A missile struck an educational institution in Sumy, killing one and injuring five. An elderly woman was injured in Vesele, Kherson region.An artillery strike on Kurakhove Donetsk region injured one. Five communities in the Kharkiv region were hit by artillery, mortars, and combat aircraft, damaging homes.

Jul 30 Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, was struck by a missile and artillery killing one and injuring two. MLRS hit Novodmytrivka, Kherson region, and injured three. Four settlements in the Kharkiv region, damaged private houses. Two were killed and two injured by a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia with further attacks on 20 settlements in the region.

Jul 31 Four were killed and 17 injured in an artillery attack on Kherson city today. A 9-story residential building and an educational institution in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region was hit with two missiles, killing six and injuring more than 7018 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region struck by heavy artillery, MLRS, and air strikes. Nikopol and Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region hit with heavy artillery overnight.