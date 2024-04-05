Kyiv Post sources within Ukraine's Special Services have confirmed that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), in collaboration with the military and the Defense Forces, orchestrated the nighttime assault on the Morozovsk airfield, resulting in the destruction of at least six aircraft.
The airfield housed Su-24, Su-24M, and Su-34 frontline bombers, which Russia employs to target Ukrainian army positions and frontline cities.
According to the Kyiv Post source, "At least six Russian military aircraft were destroyed, and another eight were heavily damaged. In addition to the equipment, about 20 Russian servicemen were either killed or wounded."
"This operation is of paramount importance and will significantly diminish the combat capabilities of the Russian forces," the source added.
Ukraine fired dozens of drones at Russia's southern Rostov region, home to its army headquarters for the military offensive, in the early hours of Friday, Russian officials said.
Russia's defense ministry said it downed 53 Ukrainian drones overnight – 44 over the Rostov region – while the governor said a power station was damaged in the attack.
Rostov-on-Don, the capital of the region that sits just across the border from Ukraine, is the command headquarters for Russia's military campaign and home to a swathe of Russian military sites.
"During the night and on the morning of April 5, the Kyiv regime tried to commit several terrorist attacks with aerial drones which were foiled," the defense ministry said.
Kyiv Post Chief Editor Talks Top Stories on TVP World Press Corner Show
Apart from the Rostov region, other areas targeted by Ukrainian drones included the Belgorod and Kursk border regions, as well as Saratov and Krasnodar.
In Saratov, drones reportedly targeted Engels, a city housing a significant Russian air base.
Morozovsk
Morozovsk, situated approximately 300 kilometers from Ukraine, was the first to come under attack during the night. The initial explosions occurred around midnight, sparking reports of shelling and strikes on the airfield circulating through local communication channels.
While there is a military airfield near Morozovsk housing the Russian 559th Guards Bomber Regiment, local authorities did not confirm an attack on the airfield. However, some residents reported over 60 explosions in the city.
According to OSINT researcher MT Anderson, on April 4, the Morozovsk air base housed 26 Su-34 fighters and three Su-35 aircraft, which carried out guided bomb strikes on Ukrainian positions.
*Update*— MT Anderson (@MT_Anderson) April 5, 2024
🇷🇺MOROZOVSK AIR BASE🇷🇺
0.5m📷 from today, BEFORE (~11:51 UTC, 4 Apr 2024) the UAV attack on the airfield.
Plenty of targets, let's see what the BDA is tomorrow⬇️
26x Su-34 Fullback
3x Su-30 / 35
Image quality wasn't the best so happy for any corrections. pic.twitter.com/VXzauVBST1
Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev reported around 1:30 a.m. that air defense systems were engaged in the Morozovsk district to counter a massive UAV attack.
Golubev later mentioned damage to a power substation, leading to electricity supply issues. He claimed that Russian air defense had repelled at least 40 drones.
Yeysk
Yeysk, located approximately 150 kilometers from Ukraine, experienced its first explosions around 3 a.m.
The area hosts a joint base of the Navy, Air Force, and the Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia (Rosaviation).
Additionally, the 859th Center for Combat Use and Retraining of Naval Aviation Flight Personnel of the Russian Navy and the 190th Mixed Aviation Training Regiment of the Navy are stationed there.
Following what locals described as "flashes in the sky," Yeysk district head Roman Bublyk asserted that an attempted terrorist attack on the region had been thwarted, with no reported damage.
However, local telegram channels reported more than 10 explosions over Yeysk, along with the sounds of automatic weapons fire near the local airfield and military camp.
The airfield in Yeysk is utilized by tactical aviation units of the 4th Army of the Russian Air Force for combat missions, including bombings in Mariupol.
Engels
In the city of Engels in the Saratov region, located about 700 kilometers from Ukraine, residents were stirred awake by explosions at around 5 a.m. The city houses a strategic bomber base.
Locals began reporting explosions and air defense operations in local Telegram channels.
Saratov region governor Roman Busargin stated that a UAV had allegedly been neutralized in Engels that morning, with no casualties or infrastructure damage reported from the falling debris.
Engels hosts a military air base where Tu-160 and Tu-95MS strategic long-range bombers are stationed. Since the onset of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, Engels has been among the Russian airfields utilized for missile strikes on Ukrainian territory.
Kursk
Preliminary reports on social media also indicate that the Russian city of Kursk was hit by at least one drone.
The Russian city of Kursk is taking a beating tonight pic.twitter.com/M6rJceCSYC— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 4, 2024
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (9)
No photos, no proof, nothing.
Source: trust us, bro.
Get some orcs! More oil , and gas hits. 💛💙
A profitable night of orc asset destruction! Bringing it back to the snake pit! NICE WORK FELLAS!!!!
Every day Ukraine destroys some Russian military assets is a good day. And this is over $200 million worth of aircraft destroyed and over $260 million damaged. Even better, it buys some relative safety from those Ukrainian soldiers and civilians who would otherwise have had glide bombs fired at them from those planes. Bravo!
This is excellent news! Great hunting Ukraine drone pilots!
Folks please keep crowdfunding Ukraine's drone industry. The payback has been phenomenal. They can build these drones quite affordably (compared to buying western weapons), as they wait for improved allied weapon support.
The Ukraine government via their United24 portal will let you contribute to the cause that most interests you. They presently have 3 drone related campaigns (represented by 3 very credible / famous allied 'ambassadors' :
*Star Wars star Mark Hamill's "Army of Drones" campaign.
* Author / professor Timothy Snyder's "Shahed Hunter" drone defense campaign.
* NAFO / Monobank sponsored "Sea Baby", navel drone campaign.
You regularly read here how impactful these drones are in Ukraine's defence. These are crowdfunded funded by us. WE are making a difference. No MRGA minion's government funding stalling can stop us.
If funding weapons is not your thing, United24 also has many other humanitarian campaigns to ease Ukraine's suffering.
@KICK RUSSIA’S ASS OUT OF UKRAINE!!,
Yes we know MRGA troll 'jack'....
There is no other credible news coverage in the world than the YouTube channel created on 9/11 in 2021 but not updated with any content until 2/24/22; the first day of russia's latest invasion of Ukraine. The creators just wanted to keep it on ice until the war started.
It's about the 6th time you have pushed that site. It is probably the 3rd most common topic you post behind insulting Kyivpost / Ukraine supporters and false glorification of your hero putinrump. Round and round we go.
Folks I personally think you have more credible sites to gather additional war info from. Jack sometimes fakes being a Ukraine supporter, but then slips in content only favouring a putin victory (like putinrump getting elected). Would you trust a website he recommends? Also watch out for jack using multiple forum names to post here. Quite often he follows up his first post with another....in another name....that approves of his first post. It's a way for him to fake credibility.
Happy troll hunting Ukraine supporters.
Slava Ukraini!
@John, GO FUCK YOURSEKF WITH YOUR POLITICAL BULLSHIT ASS HOLE. GO READ THE ARTICLE ABOVE USAF C5M GALAXIES AND C-17 GLOBEMASTERS HAVE BEEN MAKING CARGO RUNS INTO RESZOW ASSHOLE. YOU ARE THE FUCKING BRAIN DEAD POLITICAL HACK TROLL WHO CAN’T RESPECT THE SUFFERING OF THE UKRAINIANS. YOU ARE ALL ABOUT YOU ASSHOLE. THIS WAR EOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED ASSHOLE HAD PRESIDENT-RLECT TRUMP BEEN RIGHTFULLY RETURNED TO THE WHITE HOUSE. YOU OUGHT TO GET DIWN ON YOUR KNEES AND HOPE HE GETS RE-ELECTED FOR THE SECOND TIME IN A ROW OTHERWISE THIS WAR WON’T BE OVER FOR FOUR MORE YEARS ASSHOLE.
@WHY MUST YOU BE AN ASSHOLE troll jack from FROM MRGAland?,
Don't wear out your shift-caps keys troll jack. You might need them someday to correctly start grammatically better sentences.
Debunking MRGA trolls like yourself who try to pretend they are Ukraine supporters is just one way I support Ukraine. Admittedly you were initially a tricky one to figure out, because sometimes you actually say something Ukraine supportive, but then inevitably you slip in something that would be disastrous for Ukraine......like promoting putinrump for US president, or trying to alienate their allies.
You also often profanely insult all other Ukraine supporters on these forums as well as most Kyivpost authors. There is actually a list circulating on how to spot a russian troll and your posts tick off about 80-90% of the standard topics / techniques.
If you are not an MRGA troll then what ales your cognitive capabilities remains a mystery to the other forum posters (other then your alter ego that under new names thumbs up your prior posts). Probably a bit of turrets syndrome going on top of that. I'm sure MRGA a mental health care coverage in their group plan.
...good luck?
@dude, you seriously need to take your medicine and/ or fuck off back to russia. We're all sick of your rants here. Take your maga/russian bullshit elsewhere. we're fighting a war here and don't need your bullshit comments. You dig, dumb russian boy ?
Su 34 and su35 are among the most expensive and modern planes in Russia ...
@Choose your goals..., Um, that would be the Su-57 @ #1.
May peace and justice rule over the world with God's love ...
As long as war takes place , aim also at missile or rocket launchers or fuel deposits to help protect your people in self-defense Ukraine ...
YES!! I’m going straight over to the Suchomimus YouTube channel to get his excellent commentary.
@KICK RUSSIA’S ASS OUT OF UKRAINE!!, jack piss off with your stupid orc youtube channel.
@Dumb and Dumber, Whoever the psychotic asshole you are, go fuck tourself. I am pro-Ukraine you sick son of a bitch.
dude, enough with the negativity !! SUPPORT UKRAINE !!! WE MUST ALL STAND TOGETHER !!!!!👍... ATTACK Russians, not each other!!
@THEN ACT LIKE ONE !