Kyiv Post sources within Ukraine's Special Services have confirmed that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), in collaboration with the military and the Defense Forces, orchestrated the nighttime assault on the Morozovsk airfield, resulting in the destruction of at least six aircraft.

The airfield housed Su-24, Su-24M, and Su-34 frontline bombers, which Russia employs to target Ukrainian army positions and frontline cities.

According to the Kyiv Post source, "At least six Russian military aircraft were destroyed, and another eight were heavily damaged. In addition to the equipment, about 20 Russian servicemen were either killed or wounded."

"This operation is of paramount importance and will significantly diminish the combat capabilities of the Russian forces," the source added.

Ukraine fired dozens of drones at Russia's southern Rostov region, home to its army headquarters for the military offensive, in the early hours of Friday, Russian officials said.

Russia's defense ministry said it downed 53 Ukrainian drones overnight – 44 over the Rostov region – while the governor said a power station was damaged in the attack.

Rostov-on-Don, the capital of the region that sits just across the border from Ukraine, is the command headquarters for Russia's military campaign and home to a swathe of Russian military sites.

"During the night and on the morning of April 5, the Kyiv regime tried to commit several terrorist attacks with aerial drones which were foiled," the defense ministry said.

Apart from the Rostov region, other areas targeted by Ukrainian drones included the Belgorod and Kursk border regions, as well as Saratov and Krasnodar.

In Saratov, drones reportedly targeted Engels, a city housing a significant Russian air base.

Morozovsk

Morozovsk, situated approximately 300 kilometers from Ukraine, was the first to come under attack during the night. The initial explosions occurred around midnight, sparking reports of shelling and strikes on the airfield circulating through local communication channels.