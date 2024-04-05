At the Alliance’s next meeting, NATO officials are not planning to discuss member-states training Ukrainian servicemembers inside Ukraine’s borders, despite an invitation from Kyiv’s Foreign Minister and ensuing speculation, according to a report Friday, April 5 from the Ukrainian news site European Pravda. “At the moment, this is not on the agenda,” an unnamed NATO official tells European Pravda. “And let me add that there are currently no plans to send troops to Ukraine in any shape or form,” the official is reported saying. Meanwhile, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has warned of the “real” threat of continental conflict in Europe, saying March 29 that for the first time since the end of World War II Europe has entered a “pre-war era.” Advertisement

“Those who say ‘let’s not support Ukraine’ do not make the choice of peace, they make the choice of defeat,” Macron said.

French President Emmanuel Macron has repeatedly refused to rule out sending troops to help Ukraine fight Russia's full-scale invasion, which has been ongoing since February 2022. "Those who say 'let's not support Ukraine' do not make the choice of peace, they make the choice of defeat," Macron said on French TV on March 14. NATO member France's stern stance against Russian aggression has raised hackles there, where Russian talking heads have openly discussed bombing Paris. In a phone call Wednesday between the countries' foreign ministers, Russia's Sergei Shoigu, made what Macron called "bizarre and threatening" suggestions that France was linked to the Islamic State's terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall on March 22.